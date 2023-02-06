ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
CNBC

Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
Markets Insider

India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating

India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
TheDailyBeast

Shell Slammed for Reporting Highest Ever Profits While Energy Bills Soar

Shell, the oil and gas giant, reported its highest ever annual profits as the company and Conservative Party face criticism amid a surge in energy prices. The U.K.-based business profited almost $40 billion in 2022, doubling 2021’s total, as gas prices soared amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The major profit comes despite the U.K. saying it’ll impose a windfall tax on energy firms to help reduce gas and electricity bills. Officials from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said they have no plans to increase the windfall tax to accommodate for higher prices. With families are paying more than twice as much in energy bills as they did before Russia’s invasion, Labour and Liberal Democrat party leaders took swipes at the Conservative Party’s handling of the energy crisis. “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.Read it at BBC
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
marketscreener.com

India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate. Investors have been worried...
marketscreener.com

South African rand weakens ahead of president Ramaphosa's speech

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited potential news from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Thursday. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7900 against the dollar, about 1.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar recovered slightly against...
The Independent

‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits

Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...

