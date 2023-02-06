Read full article on original website
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Boris Johnson’s younger brother just resigned from an Adani-linked investment bank after a $100 billion stock rout amid claims of a shady offshore account
"I have consistently received assurances from Elara Capital that it is compliant with its legal obligations and in good standing with regulatory bodies."
CNBC
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating
India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
India's Adani to prepay $1.11 billion loans on shares, denies report on capex cut
Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.
Shell Slammed for Reporting Highest Ever Profits While Energy Bills Soar
Shell, the oil and gas giant, reported its highest ever annual profits as the company and Conservative Party face criticism amid a surge in energy prices. The U.K.-based business profited almost $40 billion in 2022, doubling 2021’s total, as gas prices soared amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The major profit comes despite the U.K. saying it’ll impose a windfall tax on energy firms to help reduce gas and electricity bills. Officials from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said they have no plans to increase the windfall tax to accommodate for higher prices. With families are paying more than twice as much in energy bills as they did before Russia’s invasion, Labour and Liberal Democrat party leaders took swipes at the Conservative Party’s handling of the energy crisis. “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.Read it at BBC
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
marketscreener.com
India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate. Investors have been worried...
marketscreener.com
South African rand weakens ahead of president Ramaphosa's speech
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited potential news from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Thursday. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7900 against the dollar, about 1.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar recovered slightly against...
‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits
Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...
