Kalamazoo, MI

Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Associated Press

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Name Deb Rozewicz As CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan. The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005432/en/ Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes

Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot

ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
ALLENDALE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw Early Elementary Paraprofessional Hailed as a Hero for Saving a Child’s Life

PAW PAW – Jennifer “Jen” Carra, a paraprofessional at Paw Paw Early Elementary, is being celebrated and recognized as a hero. When a second-grade student was choking during lunch earlier last week, fellow students alerted Carra that the child was in distress, and Carra quickly took action by performing the Heimlich maneuver to save the child’s life.
PAW PAW, MI

