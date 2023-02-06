Read full article on original website
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Commissioners turn up the heat on Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is demanding that County Treasurer Thomas Whitener give a full accounting of their investment funds and financial positions, as their annual audit is about to begin. Whitener was a no-show at yesterday’s board meeting when commissioners expected an...
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners votes to end negotiations on Gourdneck Lake property dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The members of the Tolanda and Johnson families, who have been fighting to save their cottage on Gourdneck Lake from Kalamazoo County’s condemnation, got what they asked for last night, but it’s not what they wanted. Apparently family members who addressed the...
Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Name Deb Rozewicz As CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan. The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005432/en/ Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ionia schools go into brief lockdown after "misidentification"
The lockdown was prompted by a report of an authorized person coming into Ionia High School. The individual was misidentified, according to a letter sent to the Ionia Public Schools community.
Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
After spill, city of Kalamazoo forces paper mill to build barriers for prevention
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Graphic Packaging has agreed to build curbs and take other action at its facility along the Kalamazoo River following an October spill that resulted in notices of violation from the state and the city. The company has denied that any wastewater reached the Kalamazoo River, and state...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Fox17
Lieutenant Governor marking Black History Month with tour of Battle Creek museum
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to be in Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon to speak with Black community leaders and take in the history offered in the area. Gilchrist will tour the Kimball House Museum, then hold a round table discussion on the impact of...
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Election worker charged with equipment tampering wants Kent County case tossed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An attorney representing a man charged for allegedly tampering with a voting machine wants his client’s case dismissed because of a lack of evidence, court records show. A motion filed in Kent County Circuit Court last month requests a judge to dismiss the charges...
Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot
ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw Early Elementary Paraprofessional Hailed as a Hero for Saving a Child’s Life
PAW PAW – Jennifer “Jen” Carra, a paraprofessional at Paw Paw Early Elementary, is being celebrated and recognized as a hero. When a second-grade student was choking during lunch earlier last week, fellow students alerted Carra that the child was in distress, and Carra quickly took action by performing the Heimlich maneuver to save the child’s life.
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Missing mom of 8’s blood and hair found in car
Court documents lay out the why detectives believe a Portage mother of eight was the victim of a homicide and evidence that her boyfriend was involved.
