Washington State

Trump Jr shares Chinese balloon meme that his Dad won't be laughing about

By Kate Plummer
 2 days ago

Trump Jr has shared a meme about the Chinese spy balloon incident and we doubt his father will be impressed.

Fighter jets brought down a balloon in US territorial waters on Saturday, believing it was monitoring key military sites.

The Chinese authorities said they weren't spying and that it had been blown off course.

Relations between China and the US have been strained by the incident, with the Pentagon calling it an "unacceptable violation" of its sovereignty.

Of course, the incident also sparked a whole load of memes and Trump Jr shared one likening the balloon to that "Trump baby" blimp that was prominent during the president's visit to the UK in 2018.

"Not gonna lie... this is funny," Trump Jr wrote.

The “Trump Baby” blimp, which now lives in the Museum of London, was created for Trump’s 2018 visit to London when thousands of people protested his tour.

The 20-foot balloon made several more appearances during his presidency, including at anti-Trump protests in Argentina and in Washington, D.C.

