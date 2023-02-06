ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan fires back at 'cocky' Everton after being mocked following Arsenal result

By Harry Fletcher
It’s safe to say Piers Morgan didn’t take Arsenal’s loss to Everton so well over the weekend.

The North London side never got going in their 1-0 defeat to the Toffees on Saturday (4 February), who recorded their first win under new boss Sean Dyche in his debut match.

Morgan, who is one of the most outspoken Arsenal fans on social media, wasn’t best pleased with the result.

“Dismal Arsenal performance today – we’ve been bullied around by one of the worst teams in the Premier League. Inexplicable,” he wrote, before adding: “Not going to win the league playing like that.”

The Everton social media team didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at Morgan.

Shortly after he posted, the official Everton account tweeted the comments with a GIF of Dyche smiling at the camera.

It wasn’t just the Everton account that had fun with Morgan’s comments either, with Chelsea legend John Terry replying with three-eyes emojis.

Morgan wasn’t done there, though.

He soon responded by writing: “See how cocky you’re feeling when we win the League and you get relegated…”

Sour grapes indeed.

The game on Saturday saw Arsenal go behind to a James Tarkowski header and fail to muster many opportunities they created in front of goal.

The result saw Everton briefly move out of the relegation zone following 12 miserable months under previous manager Frank Lampard.

It was Arsenal’s second defeat of the season and their first since September. However, the gap between them at the top and Manchester City stayed at five points following City’s defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

