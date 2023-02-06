According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s current net worth in 2023 is now $61.9 billion, making him the 17th richest person in the world even after the recent Hindenburg Research report that accused him and his companies of fraud on an unimaginable scale. This is down from his peak net worth of $148 billion on September 9, 2022. His net worth was $8.9 billion in 2020, $50.5 billion in 2021, and $90 billion on average in 2022.

2 DAYS AGO