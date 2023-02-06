ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
newtraderu.com

Current Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023

According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s current net worth in 2023 is now $61.9 billion, making him the 17th richest person in the world even after the recent Hindenburg Research report that accused him and his companies of fraud on an unimaginable scale. This is down from his peak net worth of $148 billion on September 9, 2022. His net worth was $8.9 billion in 2020, $50.5 billion in 2021, and $90 billion on average in 2022.
US News and World Report

Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
marketscreener.com

Indian shares set for muted start on rate fears, Adani uncertainty

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday on a strong U.S. jobs report which renewed fears that the Federal Reserve could continue with its aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation, while the ongoing uncertainty in Adani stocks remained an overhang. India's NSE stock futures listed...
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
marketscreener.com

India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%

(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
marketscreener.com

India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate. Investors have been worried...

Comments / 0

Community Policy