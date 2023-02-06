ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant

Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
KELLER, TX
dmagazine.com

DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More

Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

McKinney City Council Approves May 6 Bond Election For McKinney National Airport Expansion

On May 6, McKinney voters will determine whether plans to bring commercial airline service to McKinney National Airport will be cleared for takeoff. In their Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, McKinney City Council members unanimously approved a May 6 bond election that could invest $200 million toward the expansion of McKinney National Airport for commercial service.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader

A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban

Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Beverly Drive Renovators Invite Neighbors to Follow Along

Instagram account tracks construction progress, welcomes suggestions. Daniel Murphy and Adam Saxton weren’t necessarily looking for a renovation project when they bought their nearly 100-year-old Beverly Drive home last spring, but once the idea was planted, they “really couldn’t shake it.”. “We were drawn to the Highland...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say

DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco

As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
FRISCO, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads

In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX

