Dallas District 4 Gets $22 Million in Grant Funding For Sidewalks And Infrastructure
More than $22 million in grant funding was awarded for District 4 streets and sidewalks, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold announced last month. The funds are courtesy of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, an organization by and for local governments established to assist in regional planning.
Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant
Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More
Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
Local districts to make up for school missed last week
Two school districts serving southern Denton County announced this week that they will use bad weather days this month to help make up for the entire week of school missed due to last week’s ice storm. Argyle ISD will conduct a normal school day on Feb. 13, which was...
McKinney City Council Approves May 6 Bond Election For McKinney National Airport Expansion
On May 6, McKinney voters will determine whether plans to bring commercial airline service to McKinney National Airport will be cleared for takeoff. In their Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, McKinney City Council members unanimously approved a May 6 bond election that could invest $200 million toward the expansion of McKinney National Airport for commercial service.
City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
Leaders of Dallas' new bridge park clarify Mayor Pro Tem’s assessment after Sunday interview
DALLAS — The president of Southern Gateway Park, the city’s newest public-private bridge park which will stretch across the top of Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff, said the project is financially sound and set to open on time, clarifying a statement made by Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold over the weekend.
Richardson proposing to raise senior tax exemption to $130,000
The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption during a City Council work session Feb. 6. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption to increase it to $130,000 per household during a City Council work session Feb. 6. The exemption for people...
Sunrise Dallas Is Calling On City Leaders to Support Free DART Access for Students
Admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is free. With a library card, anyone can access archival material and historical texts for research at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. On any given weekend, museums around the city offer opportunities to visit for reduced rates or free. But if you...
Mansfield, Bedford set to expand park amenities, disc golf courses through $750K grants
Since her children were “itty bitty,” Ann Smith has taken her family to walk through Julian Feild Park, Mansfield’s oldest park. Although the land belongs to the city, her family felt a sense of ownership over the tree-filled property, Smith said. But just beyond Julian Feild’s serenity...
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader
A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban
Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
Beverly Drive Renovators Invite Neighbors to Follow Along
Instagram account tracks construction progress, welcomes suggestions. Daniel Murphy and Adam Saxton weren’t necessarily looking for a renovation project when they bought their nearly 100-year-old Beverly Drive home last spring, but once the idea was planted, they “really couldn’t shake it.”. “We were drawn to the Highland...
Pulitzer Prize Winner to Give Keynote at Downtown Dallas Inc.’s Annual Meeting
Readers and writers, get ready to nerd out. Some heavy hitters are on board for the Downtown Dallas Inc. Annual Meeting this month. The ticketed event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Thompson Dallas, the luxury hotel at 205 N. Akard St. The keynote...
Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say
DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco
As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
