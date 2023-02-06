For so many reasons, Andrew Grima wasn’t your average jeweler. Born in Rome, the Anglo-Italian designer was a mechanical engineering student who joined the Royal Engineers during World War II. It wasn’t until after the war that he entered the world of fine jewels, working for his father-in-law’s firm, Haller Jewellery Company Ltd. (H.J. Co.), in the accounts division. Slowly but surely, Grima’s creative genius emerged, making him a go-to, self-taught designer for royalty—both British (Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret) and American (Jackie Kennedy Onassis)—and others throughout the 1960s.

