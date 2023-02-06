Read full article on original website
Bizzarrini was founded by former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo engineer Giotto Bizzarrini in the 1960s to build high-end, low-volume sports cars. Before going his own way, the talented man was directly involved in the development of iconic cars such as the 250 GTO and the 250 GT SWB "Breadvan." Not only that, he also worked on Lamborghini's first V12 engine through his engineering company Societa Autostar.
Way back in 1953, one Dr. Rowland Guenin of Switzerland ordered an ivory white R Type Continental. The fastest four-seat luxury car on earth at the time, the car is now one of the stars of Bentley’s heritage collection and, to celebrate its 70th birthday, the automaker has created a modern homage to it.
A STUNNING Lamborghini that was gathering dust in a millionaire's château has sold for a fortune. Considered to be the 'first modern supercar', the 1975 Countach LP400 'Perisopio' is one of only 150 built. Purchased by a millionaire in 1983, the car was sequestered in a millionaire's luxury château...
For so many reasons, Andrew Grima wasn’t your average jeweler. Born in Rome, the Anglo-Italian designer was a mechanical engineering student who joined the Royal Engineers during World War II. It wasn’t until after the war that he entered the world of fine jewels, working for his father-in-law’s firm, Haller Jewellery Company Ltd. (H.J. Co.), in the accounts division. Slowly but surely, Grima’s creative genius emerged, making him a go-to, self-taught designer for royalty—both British (Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret) and American (Jackie Kennedy Onassis)—and others throughout the 1960s.
