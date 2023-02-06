ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motor1.com

Bizzarrini Giotto Debuts With Naturally Aspirated V12, Giugiaro Design

Bizzarrini was founded by former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo engineer Giotto Bizzarrini in the 1960s to build high-end, low-volume sports cars. Before going his own way, the talented man was directly involved in the development of iconic cars such as the 250 GTO and the 250 GT SWB "Breadvan." Not only that, he also worked on Lamborghini's first V12 engine through his engineering company Societa Autostar.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

A Closer Look at the Andrew Grima Designs in Sotheby’s Upcoming Sale

For so many reasons, Andrew Grima wasn’t your average jeweler. Born in Rome, the Anglo-Italian designer was a mechanical engineering student who joined the Royal Engineers during World War II. It wasn’t until after the war that he entered the world of fine jewels, working for his father-in-law’s firm, Haller Jewellery Company Ltd. (H.J. Co.), in the accounts division. Slowly but surely, Grima’s creative genius emerged, making him a go-to, self-taught designer for royalty—both British (Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret) and American (Jackie Kennedy Onassis)—and others throughout the 1960s.

