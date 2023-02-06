Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments
Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release.
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
WFMJ.com
Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents after train derailment
The evacuation order for East Palestine residents has officially been lifted. During a press conference Wednesday evening, East Palestine Fire Chief, Keith Drabick announced that after air monitoring throughout Tuesday night, it has been determined safe for residents to return home. "With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'
East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
theccmonline.com
East Twp. man dies in house fire
Fox and Augusta fire departments assisted Hanover Township (Columbiana County) Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Hanover Township was toned at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 8516 Memorial Rd., NE, Kensington. Upon arrival, they found...
East Palestine pets taken in by humane society when residents forced to evacuate derailment site
It’s all hands on deck at the Columbiana County Humane Society, where it’s near capacity with pets from East Palestine, Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
WFMJ.com
National Guard chemical team working in East Palestine
The Ohio National Guard is doing more than helping local police and deputies secure the evacuation zone around the chemical train derailment in East Palestine. Members of the Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team were called to the scene of the crash to assess and monitor public facilities for any potential remaining hazards following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to deploy the Guard earlier this week.
WFMJ.com
Community Action Agency offers vouchers to East Palestine derailment victims
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County has announced that it is distributing $25 vouchers to those from households affected by the train derailment in East Palestine. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Columbiana, Lisbon and Rogers Save A Lot stores in the county, according to Thomas Andrews, CAACC’s...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Route 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
WFMJ.com
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine
Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions. They talked about tests of air in the former no go zone and long term monitoring. WFMJ News has requested the...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-76 in Portage
It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
Youngstown police get donated bullet proof vests for all 4 police dogs
One of the most important pieces of equipment any police officer has is their bullet proof vest.
