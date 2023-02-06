ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

wchstv.com

Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'

East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
theccmonline.com

East Twp. man dies in house fire

Fox and Augusta fire departments assisted Hanover Township (Columbiana County) Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Hanover Township was toned at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 8516 Memorial Rd., NE, Kensington. Upon arrival, they found...
KENSINGTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
erienewsnow.com

Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives

An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

National Guard chemical team working in East Palestine

The Ohio National Guard is doing more than helping local police and deputies secure the evacuation zone around the chemical train derailment in East Palestine. Members of the Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team were called to the scene of the crash to assess and monitor public facilities for any potential remaining hazards following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to deploy the Guard earlier this week.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
BUTLER, PA

