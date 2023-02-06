Read full article on original website
Economic worries, such as stagnant wages, increasing interest rates and inconsistent inflation, are piling up on consumers, forcing them to examine their spending. As they adjust, subscriptions are likely to be on the chopping block, making it increasingly vital for subscription-based companies to avoid cancellations. Whether due to expired or stolen credit cards or errors in payment data entry, failed transactions are a leading culprit for subscription cancellations.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
5 Forgotten Strength Exercises That Still Work (For Everyone)
There’s no question that the basics of strength training work despite what you may see from time to time on the Internet. The barbell is the ultimate tool for strength and muscle and will continue to work for all who take it seriously. Incorporating the Big 3exercises—the barbell squat, bench and deadlift—along with Olympic lifts should form the backbone of most conditioning and strength workouts. But within these squat, hinge, and press variations are forgotten strength exercises and variations done by old-school strongmen to get even stronger.
Military.com
Get Moving: Here's a Simple Checklist to Help Start Your Own Workout Plan
Most Americans are not physically active enough to maintain basic health. In fact, more than 60% of U.S. adults do not exercise the minimum recommended amount, and 25% are completely inactive. Don't feel bad if you are not currently in the 15% crowd that exercises regularly. Life quite often gets...
How to use a single dumbbell for a total-body workout
Strength and conditioning coach Dana Santas shows you how you can effectively train your entire body using a single dumbbell in 10 minutes. Here are five exercises to strengthen your legs, hips, arms, shoulders and core.
Tech Times
Motion Space Smart Home Gym Offers Best Full Body Workout, Exploring the Unknown
Physical effort is vital for our body's function. However, many of us often quit working out for various reasons: "I don't have time for a workout because of busy work; Why am I not losing weight when I exercise for such a long time? I can't afford personal training." Though going to the gym is not an option for us, that doesn't mean we're not interested in staying fit and healthy!
Amazon Possibly Exploring New Format as It Builds Grocery Empire
Having conquered retail with its digital marketplace, Amazon is taking on grocery with omnichannel offerings. The eCommerce giant appears to be trying out a new brick-and-mortar format on a site that was previously home to a New Seasons Market grocery store. According to a filing with the Seattle Department of Constructions & Inspections (certifying that the property owner has had the boiler or pressure vessel inspected), the location has been dubbed an “Amazon Market.”
Elle
Confessions Of A Former Fitness Flake
Accountability has always been my biggest hurdle when it comes to exercise. I wish I was the type of person who’s self-motivated and can work out alone, but that’s just not who I am. I was a competitive lacrosse player from childhood through college, but I was never...
Hypebae
TikTok Girlies Are Curling Their Hair With Leggings — And It Works
At this point, it’s not uncommon to try new hair hacks from the beauty side of TikTok. We’ve learned that some are using a pasta strainer to diffuse their curls, and now your favorite pair of Lululemon leggings may be the key to giving you those vivacious curls.
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
AvidXchange Offers ‘Actionable Insights’ With New AP Visibility Tool
Accounts payable automation company AvidXchange has debuted a business intelligence tool it says will bring fresh data and insights to finance teams that manual processes can’t. Announced in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 7), the tool offers “intelligent analytics, immersive dashboards and embedded data visualizations” to give customers added...
boxrox.com
No-Equipment Full-Body Home Workout
You don’t need much time to get in shape, or space for that matter. Check out this no-equipment full-body home workout. The workout you are about to see is perfect if you are a beginner or want to elevate your heart rate and keep burning some extra calories. As mentioned above, you can do it from home or anywhere else, as long as you have enough space around you for these movements. Coach Reg designed this no-equipment full-body home workout.
Simon Property Swaps Eddie Bauer for Larger Stake in Authentic Brands Group
Simon Property has traded Eddie Bauer for a bigger piece of Authentic Brands. The CEO of America’s largest mall owner made the announcement Monday (Feb. 6) as the company released its quarterly earnings. Those earnings saw “a net gain of $0.25 per share, principally from the sale of our...
Conferma Pay Names Square Exec Jason Lalor as CEO
Conferma Pay has picked Square and Mastercard veteran Jason Lalor as its new CEO. Lalor has more than 20 years of FinTech experience and will help Conferma Pay in its goal of accelerating the digitization of B2B travel payments, the U.K. company said in a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Toast Wants to Help Diners ‘Order With Google’
ResTech firm Toast has teamed with Google to streamline online ordering. The company has integrated Order With Google into its platform, allowing restaurants to unlock a new channel for orders, Toast said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) news release. “As restaurants look to optimize their businesses across multiple channels and...
Mastercard, Network International Team on Transport Payment System in Jordan
Mastercard and Network International have partnered to create a public transport payment system in Jordan. In a Wednesday (Feb. 7) press release, Mastercard announced that it has teamed up with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and Network International to roll out a new system that will enable seamless digital payments across the municipality’s public transport network.
boxrox.com
How to Get a Flat Lower Belly
This is a great tip to help you get a flat lower belly from Jeff from Athlean X. “If you want to flatten your lower belly you actually have to do more than just diet.”. Follow these tips for a flat lower belly. “I’m going to show you how even...
Inter&Co Acquires YellowFi to Add Real Estate Investing to Ecosystem
Inter&Co has acquired YellowFi to expand the ecosystem of products it offers in the United States. The transaction adds YellowFi’s mortgage originator and fund manager to Inter Group’s super app that provides financial and digital commerce services in Brazil and the U.S., Inter&Co said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
hike734.com
Hiking Fitness: Mobility Training
This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to check out the previous blogs The Importance of Strength Training , Restoring Proper Muscle Activation, and The Importance of Core Stability. Mobility Training. Mobility training is...
