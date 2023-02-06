Read full article on original website
Ransomware Attack Targets Thousands Of Computers Worldwide Including Those In The US
Thousands of computer systems globally, including in the U.S., were exposed to a ransomware attack days after a U.K. financial software firm, ION, was subject to a similar attack. What Happened: Days after the derivatives trading company in the U.K was the target of a hack, a ransomware attack targeting...
TechCrunch
Riot prepares your team against highly sophisticated cyberattacks
While it is still quite difficult to raise a funding round in the current economic environment, Riot managed to put together an interesting list of investors. Base10, a San Francisco-based VC firm that previously invested in flagship startup names like Figma, Notion and CircleCI, led today’s funding round. Some...
TechCrunch
Sendmarc nabs $7M to offer email protection from phishing attacks and email impersonation
The startup was launched by CEO Sam Hutchinson, Keith Thompson, and Sacha Matulovic in 2020 off the back of selling their former business, Everlytic, a social marketing platform that allows businesses to send, deliver and track their digital communications. With Sendmarc, they sought to solve email impersonation issues their former clients faced, thereby making the internet safer for their new customers.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dangerous fungus among us unnerves ‘Last of Us’ fans
An apocalypse might be right around the corner, as The Wall Street Journal reports that dangerous fungi, such as those responsible for Valley Fever — diagnosed by symptoms resembling those of the flu — has begun spreading across the U.S. That’s no news to The Last of Us fans, whose knowledge of the fungus known as cordyceps has prepared them for just such an occurrence. In fact, they’ve been preaching of an impending outbreak since 2013, when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game dramatized a supposedly-fictional pandemic caused by a mutated cordyceps strand. Shortly thereafter, fans came to realize that the higher-ups at Naughty Dog were inspired by a real-life fungus known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (cordyceps for short), otherwise called the “zombie ant fungus,” which is known to infect insects.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Tracking Device
In our seemingly crime-ridden world, there's nothing more reassuring than knowing the whereabouts of your loved ones at any given time. Unfortunately, dedicated GPS trackers can be a bit pricey. Luckily, you don't need to buy one if you've got an old Android phone. It's surprisingly easy to do, and all you really need is the right app and configuration. Not only will you get a tracking device that won't break the bank but you will also help reduce the world's electronic waste by using your old phone that's only collecting dust on the shelf.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
makeuseof.com
Have You Ever Rooted or Jailbroken a Smartphone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We pay a lot for smartphones, so it makes sense that we’d want to customize our devices to suit our specific needs. Unfortunately, many smartphone manufacturers place restrictions on their devices—restrictions that can only be bypassed by rooting or jailbreaking your phone. As glamorous as rooting or jailbreaking a phone may be, the process isn’t without risks.
Binance Says Crypto ‘Learning Curve’ Is Preventing Audits
A full audit of cryptocurrency giant Binance could be a long time coming. That’s according to Leon Foong, head of the world’s largest crypto exchange’s Asia-Pacific operations. He told Bloomberg News that while the company wants to hire an auditor, big accountants are still getting a handle on the crypto sector.
Strike Graph Offers Security Audits as Part of All-in-one Compliance Operation and Certification Platform
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Strike Graph, a compliance operation and certification platform, today announces a new integrated solution which allows customers to go through security audits powered by technology at a fraction of the cost and time. This new streamlined offering was made available in 2022 and resulted in over 80% of customers choosing Strike Graph over traditional auditing firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005253/en/ Strike Graph offers security audits as part of all-in-one compliance operation and certification platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Developers Created AI to Generate Police Sketches. Experts Are Horrified
Two developers have used OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image generation model to create a forensic sketch program that can create “hyper-realistic” police sketches of a suspect based on user inputs. The program, called Forensic Sketch AI-rtist, was created by developers Artur Fortunato and Filipe Reynaud as part of...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
Cash Use and Crypto Fears Have Countries Turning to CBDCs
The way people pay for things is changing as the nature of money itself transforms. Fearing they may one day be left behind as digital, crypto and other currencies not backed by national governments continue encroaching on the use of physical, native fiat, the central banks of over 100 countries around the world have been undertaking a variety of investigative programs meant to research the technical feasibility of launching their own sovereign, virtual currencies backed by a federal banking system.
