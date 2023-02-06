Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
India Tests Contactless Digital Rupee Payments
Indian banks and retailers have reportedly begun accepting contactless payments made with digital rupees. The move is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project, TechCrunch reported. Reliance Retail is the first merchant to take part in the pilot, the report said,...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
How to Invest in AI as ChatGPT Takes Tech by Storm
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. From the classroom to the boardroom, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is being billed as a game changer in how work is done. It can write a term paper, organize your calendar, plan your next vacation, explain the theory of relativity or even tell a joke (though, of course, with limitations).
thefastmode.com
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
Western Union CEO Sees Digital Driving Global Remittance Growth
Digital platforms are continuing to revolutionize the remittances market, and Western Union is taking notice. The 172-year-old financial services company told investors during its fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7) that it sees remittance volumes remaining resilient in 2023, and growing in line with a macro backdrop that it expects to be similar to last year’s.
Wisor AI Secures $8M to Grow Freight Booking Software Solution
Wisor AI has secured $8 million in seed funding to grow its freight booking software solution. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution replaces manual processes and legacy tools and helps freight forwarders plan, price and book shipments in seconds rather than hours or days, Wisor AI said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Mastercard, Network International Team on Transport Payment System in Jordan
Mastercard and Network International have partnered to create a public transport payment system in Jordan. In a Wednesday (Feb. 7) press release, Mastercard announced that it has teamed up with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and Network International to roll out a new system that will enable seamless digital payments across the municipality’s public transport network.
PhonePe Enables Cross-Border UPI Payments in Select Countries
PhonePe is now enabling cross-border Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in select countries. With this support for UPI international payments, PhonePe’s Indian users can pay foreign merchants instantly when traveling abroad, the Indian eCommerce payment system and digital wallet company said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) post on LinkedIn.
Partech Raises $262M to Invest in African Tech Companies
Partech has closed its second Africa fund at 245 million euros (about $262 million). Partech Africa II is designed to support the next generation of entrepreneurs across the continent, and the fund closed above its target fund size, the venture capital firm said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) announcement. “We...
Inter&Co Acquires YellowFi to Add Real Estate Investing to Ecosystem
Inter&Co has acquired YellowFi to expand the ecosystem of products it offers in the United States. The transaction adds YellowFi’s mortgage originator and fund manager to Inter Group’s super app that provides financial and digital commerce services in Brazil and the U.S., Inter&Co said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
Microsoft to Launch New Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia
Microsoft will launch a new cloud data center region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In a statement published on Monday (Feb. 7), Microsoft said it is investing in infrastructure in the country “in response to growing customer demand for cloud services and data residency in Saudi Arabia from global enterprises, local businesses, and civilian public sector organizations.”
Japan Becomes Mobile Wallet Adoption Leader Among 11 Countries, Attracts Native Apps
Digital engagement has become integrated in consumers’ everyday lives across the globe. One example: Mobile wallet use has been growing in-store, replacing some shoppers’ physical wallets, even in cash-heavier countries like Japan. The PYMNTS’ Q3 2022 ConnectedEconomy™ Index, “How the World Does Digital,” measured the digital activity of...
techaiapp.com
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
Paytm Boosted by India’s Ban on Chinese Apps
India has reportedly banned 232 apps connected to China as relations between the neighbors worsen. The order by India’s tech ministry blocks 138 betting and gaming apps and 94 credit services, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Feb. 7), citing unnamed sources. Most of the apps were tied to China, the...
