Amazon's Ad Business Is Firing on All Cylinders

Amazon's fourth-quarter advertising revenue increased 19% year over year. Growth was even faster on a constant currency basis. This high-margin segment is growing faster than Amazon's overall business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
It’s Google’s Bard vs Microsoft and ChatGPT for the Future of AI

Battle lines are being drawn in the new artificial intelligence-powered search struggle between Microsoft and Google, and how that spills over into commerce will make waves. Microsoft’s most recent investment in OpenAI, the company behind buzzworthy chatbot ChatGPT, is commanding headlines lately as Microsoft attempts to crash the internet search sector that Google has owned for 20 years. How that story ends is anyone’s guess, although few believe Microsoft can compete with Google’s datasets, payments tools, and search dominance.
ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use AI

New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...
Microsoft's big AI announcement means that Bing could replace Google as top search app

Hey Google, hear this noise? BING. You are about to lose market share in search and it is going to cost you billions of dollars in revenue. BING. According to Reuters, Microsoft announced tonight that it is integrating its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with the AI superstar that everyone is talking about, ChatGPT. Microsoft is investing billions in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, so it makes sense that Microsoft's search engine and web browser get first crack at adding the conversational AI experience to its mobile apps.
Microsoft's new Bing and Edge hands-on: Surprisingly well-integrated AI

It's like ChatGPT built right into your browser. The age of generative AI is upon us, and this week alone Google and Microsoft made major announcements around their respective products for the masses. While Google unveiled an "experimental conversational AI service" called Bard yesterday, Microsoft had a fuller slate of news to share at its event in Redmond, WA today. Through a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Microsoft is adding more advanced AI conversation models to power updates to Bing and Edge.
