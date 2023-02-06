ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
KEYT

Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
