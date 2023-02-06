Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
China Speaks Out After Another Spy Balloon Discovered
The Colombian air force identified the balloon in its airspace on February 3.
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
Blinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Why the Chinese Spy Balloon is a Huge Embarrassment for Beijing
China's response to the discovery of its high-altitude surveillance balloon may be as damaging as its decision to launch it.
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report
The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
White House press secretary fumbles question on other Chinese surveillance flights during Biden admin
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned Monday whether there have been other Chinese surveillance flights over the US during Biden's presidency.
