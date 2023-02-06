Read full article on original website
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Small Business Spotlight: Cincy Gourmet Deli
Around the University of Cincinnati (UC), there's no shortage of options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat. From Thai to Mexican and everything in between, the food scene in Clifton is delicious and diverse. On the east side of UC’s campus, you will find a deli that...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Leaders, Students Named Heroes of Character
CINCINNATI – Seven students and seven adult leaders will be recognized at the 11th Heroes of Character celebration on April 18. The event, hosted by the Character Council of Greater Cincinnati in collaboration with the Hamilton “City of Character” will take place at the newly opened Spooky Nook Sports Center in Hamilton, Ohio.
dayton.com
Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals
Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
wvxu.org
Dan Hurley's Local 12 'Newsmakers' now available for streaming
In 1997, local historian Dan Hurley launched a talk show on WKRC-TV that went in-depth with leaders and community voices for an hour each week. For the next two decades, Local 12's Newsmakers had just about everyone from the region on, and when it came to elections, the big names in politics were heard from but so were the fringe candidates.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati barber goes viral with video of special connection with young boy
CINCINNATI — A video of a local barber is going viral on TikTok. The barber, Cincinnati native Vernon Jackson, does free haircuts for kids with special needs. The viral video in question shows his interactions with a special little boy, Ellison, who has Down syndrome. The video, which has...
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
Cincinnati Herald
‘Mile 19’ The Movie; Tri-state talent on the big screen and streaming on digital
‘Mile 19’, is a must-see psychological thriller on Amazon and Tubi, and at the Mariemont Theatre on February 6, 2023. The story behind the making of ‘Mile 19’ is an exemplary example of the words and life of Poet Langston Hughes. “Hold fast to dreams, For if dreams die, Life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly, Hold fast to dreams, For when dreams go, Life is a barren field, Frozen with snow.”
linknky.com
NKY business owner honored at 2023 YWCA Career Women of Achievement awards
This year’s YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement honorees have been announced, including Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Catrena Bowman. The Career Women of Achievement award honors role models for their leadership, vision and professional success. Bowman has worked with Community Action Commission for...
wyso.org
Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses
Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
Seattle's Iconic Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Hosting Cincinnati Pop-Up in March
Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its sweet and savory Eastern European-style hand-held pies to Cincinnati for one day only.
wvxu.org
Talia Lavin, who went undercover with the far right, discusses extremism and anti-semitism
Rising extremism and anti-semitism pose a growing threat in the United States. Award-winning journalist Talia Lavin has been focusing on these disturbing trends, even going undercover to study the far right in her book, Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy. Her findings will be the...
wvxu.org
'No one else has a commitment like this': The two Miamis on their unique partnership
Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma spent the last year commemorating the 50th anniversary of partnering to learn from each other. University students and staff traveled to the tribe's recent Winter Gathering in Oklahoma — a capstone to the yearlong celebration. WVXU's Tana Weingartner was invited along and brings back this look at what the partnership means to so many.
Fox 19
UC students petition to prevent moving the Bearcat statue before graduation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at the University of Cincinnati band together in an attempt to save the school’s well-loved Bearcat statue from being moved to storage in March. UC student Sydney Ford started a “Save the Bearcat” petition on Monday in hopes that the class of 2023 will be able to enjoy it throughout graduation in the spring.
wvxu.org
Take Five with WVXU Reporter Zack Carreon
Zack earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns. David asks, “What journalist...
WKRC
Demolition begins for FCC entertainment district, West End business owners seeing impact
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new vision is coming to life in the West End. Demolition began Wednesday to make room for a $300 million entertainment district just steps from TQL Stadium. It is the first phase of an eight-year project that will one day include a hotel, apartments, shops, restaurants,...
WLWT 5
A sign of spring since 1957: The Sharonville Root Beer Stand announces opening date
It has been a sign of spring since 1957: The Sharonville Root Beer Stand opens for business next week. The Reading Road business will open for its 66th year on March 4 at 11 a.m., ownership announced. Although ownership has changed since its opening, the staple recipes have not –...
linknky.com
How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact
For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
wvxu.org
Longtime Volunteer Dick Fouse Passes
Our good friend and long-time volunteer Dick Fouse died just before Christmas at the age of 84. One of the photos shared here was taken during a station fund drive - with a big smile on his face and his beloved Mimi on his lap. Dick was ordained by the Presbytery of Baltimore in 1964 and served as pastor at 13 congregations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Kentucky during his career.
