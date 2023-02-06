At the 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles’s turntable plinth went the wrong way and his entire dance performance had to be done backwards without warning, leading to a low-level hum of unrehearsed-ness – but that’s not why we’re here. After winning album of the year, Harry Styles thanked his interpreter in sign language, a cute and inclusive moment, but that also isn’t why he’s trending today. Harry Styles wore a harlequin jumpsuit; he later dressed as a human firework. I refuse to speculate on the size of his wick here, but there’s something incredibly arch about performing at the biggest music award show on the planet – American pomp and pageantry at its absolutely delicious, glistening height – in a look that echoes a British working men’s club curtain. Styles elevated a cheap, jazzy, ubiquitous moment of sparkle to Grammys status. But this isn’t why the internet is alight, either.

22 HOURS AGO