Best Celebrity Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Stars
Your favorite stars are bringing the heat to the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The event, hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday, February 5, is full of stylish gowns, sleek suits and celebrities sporting their flashy fashion looks for the big night. The list of nominees is stacked...
Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance
Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet In a Sparkling, Midnight Blue Dress After Winning Best Music Video
Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were […]
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top
After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
Beyoncé made history at the Grammys, breaking the record for the most Grammy Award wins by an individual at 32 One dress wasn't enough for Beyoncé's history-making appearance at the Grammys. After arriving fashionably late to the ceremony thanks to the Los Angeles traffic in a Gucci metallic gown, the singer, 41, changed mid-awards into a bespoke black velvet gown and matching gloves by Schiaparelli. Queen Bey posed for a photo in the outfit with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, who complemented his wife's style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. The...
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and More Win as Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
Take note: This is how you pop on the Grammys red carpet. On Feb. 5, stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 festivities. While this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, aims to celebrate music's brightest artists and their chart-topping hits, the red carpet was the place for them to have fun with fashion and serve up bold looks. (See every star here.)
Brooke Shields Nails The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend In Waist-Emphasizing Pink Dress At The National Board Of Review Awards
Brooke Shields always has been, and always will be, a style icon. Walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan 8, the actress stuns in a bright pink pencil midi dress. There was a small cutout at the midriff of the dress that sh...
Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
Shania Twain Delivers Drama With Red Hair and a Polka Dot Suit at the 2023 Grammys: Photos
Pushing fashion boundaries! Shania Twain slayed the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a daring look. The “Party for Two” singer, 57, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, in head-to-toe polka dots. Twain’s Harris Reed ensemble featured a white blazer that was covered in sequin circles. She teamed the look with coordinating pants […]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs
Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
How Cindy Crawford Looks So Snatched In Her Fifties
Snatched skin is in for 2023 – and no one is doing it better than supermodel Cindy Crawford, whose lifted, firm and ridiculously luminous skin is radiating through fans’ phone screens via the Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday. The photograph in question captured the 56-year-old original super...
When It Comes To Grammys Fashion, Men Won The Night
Beyoncé may have become the most-awarded artist in the history of the Grammys last night, but in the run up to the ceremony it appears most of the night’s leading ladies were listening to…Atomic Kitten? The peplum, the much-maligned accoutrement of 2010s pop stars, is back. And frankly after the outpouring of ’80s prom-inspired silhouettes at the Golden Globes back in January, we’re not sure we’re ready for any more polarising style decades to be revived on the red carpet in 2023.
Demi Lovato Hits High Notes in Crystal-Embellished Suit & Chunky Heels at Billboard’s Grammy Week Showcase
Demi Lovato gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost to perform at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase last night. The Grammy-nominated singer capped off the evening by belting her hit singles, “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me.” Lovato appeared onstage in all-black attire at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a black suit by Michael Lo Sordo that included a loose-fitting blazer with wide lapels and a snap closure on the side. The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker complemented the overcoat with matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with clear beads all over. Lovato...
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Noughties Style Now
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things body-con, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent – we’ve seen her pairing cropped vintage T-shirts and statement trousers. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic.
Who, Exactly, Are “People Like” Harry Styles?
At the 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles’s turntable plinth went the wrong way and his entire dance performance had to be done backwards without warning, leading to a low-level hum of unrehearsed-ness – but that’s not why we’re here. After winning album of the year, Harry Styles thanked his interpreter in sign language, a cute and inclusive moment, but that also isn’t why he’s trending today. Harry Styles wore a harlequin jumpsuit; he later dressed as a human firework. I refuse to speculate on the size of his wick here, but there’s something incredibly arch about performing at the biggest music award show on the planet – American pomp and pageantry at its absolutely delicious, glistening height – in a look that echoes a British working men’s club curtain. Styles elevated a cheap, jazzy, ubiquitous moment of sparkle to Grammys status. But this isn’t why the internet is alight, either.
I’m Obsessed With Bad Bunny’s Dad Jeans at the Grammys
During last night’s Grammys, I wasn’t transfixed by Harry Styles’s bedazzled Harlequin jumpsuit with tattoo-revealing décolletage nor was I charmed by Jack Antonoff’s skinny-tie-Buddy-Holly get-up. The red carpet parade all seemed too flashy, too attention seeking, too much. Instead, the man who really stole my heart was Bad Bunny, who wore the simplest of outfits while performing songs from his Grammy-nominated album Un Verano Sin Ti: a T-shirt and jeans.
