Photo Shoot: Floral outliers, like people, plot their own path

If you could choose to be a flower, what would it be? The venerable daffodil beloved across the Cape for its showy springtime displays? It enjoys being with others and plays well in groups. Later in spring, fragrant old-time lilacs perfume the air, their tiny flowers gathering into groups filling spring landscapes with color. Summer arrives with a rainbow: poppies, zinnias, dahlias, even big insect-enticing blooms on the zucchini vines. Sunflowers usher in autumn and mums hold their own almost to Thanksgiving in these milder times.

Even in this globally warmed era, winter does at some point arrive, usually in February these days. The floral world takes a nap. But look closely, mid-winter turns up a few surprises on the south facing hedgerows. Snowdrops are the first brave blooms to break ground. My not-so-secret patch is photographed yearly, with arrival times from late January into February.

I started this yearly photo adventure with the intent of scientific data collection. I planned to plot the first day they came out, what was the temperature and so on. But, at heart I am a photographer, not a science data person. So now I just enjoy getting down on the ground for a close-up look at nature. For the record, this year’s shot was made on Jan. 20 in the pouring rain, with the temperature in the upper 40s.

Several weeks later I found a real outlier. An outlier is defined by Merriam –Webster as “a person or thing that is atypical within a particular group, class or category.” In other words, not a path most would want to take. Social media was invented just to prevent that, everyone wants to fit in, be part of the group and enjoy the rewards of inclusion.

But nearby the snowdrops, a lowly crocus, all by itself with a straggle of green leaf shoots for its only company. Now my empirical data on crocus shows them arriving on scene at least in middle to late February. This plucky plant was certainly an outlier from the rest of its clan. This is exactly why I would choose to be a crocus. This is the road-less-traveled flower, not waiting for warm spring mornings to show off like the daffodils, but sticking its head right up in the middle of winter. Taking a brave leap of faith that could easily send it wilted to the ground in a Groundhog Day predicted long winter yet to arrive.

But sometimes the outliers steal the show and as we say in the news business “get all the ink.” So I am more than happy to become this tiny bloom’s publicist and present it to our readers as an early Valentine’s Day present. Enjoy!