It’s safe to say Beyoncé was one of the most-anticipated guests – okay, the most-anticipated guest – at the Grammy Awards last night. The Renaissance singer nabbed a whopping nine nominations tonight, making her the most-nominated artist this year. But when the red carpet began, there was no sign of Queen B. When the official ceremony began, still no sign of Queen B. It wasn’t until well over an hour into the show that Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally arrived. Reportedly stuck in traffic, she gave new meaning to the term “fashionably late”.

3 DAYS AGO