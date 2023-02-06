Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Vogue
The Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at last night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who chose Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
Vogue
Beyoncé Arrived Fashionably Late To The Grammy Awards
It’s safe to say Beyoncé was one of the most-anticipated guests – okay, the most-anticipated guest – at the Grammy Awards last night. The Renaissance singer nabbed a whopping nine nominations tonight, making her the most-nominated artist this year. But when the red carpet began, there was no sign of Queen B. When the official ceremony began, still no sign of Queen B. It wasn’t until well over an hour into the show that Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally arrived. Reportedly stuck in traffic, she gave new meaning to the term “fashionably late”.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party
Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
Teyana Taylor Amps Up Baggy Cargo Pants With Platform Crocs & Checkered Blazer at Pre-Grammy Celebration
Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a slick boost at the Tribute To The Nominees: Pre-Grammy celebration in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will kick off its annual celebration on Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith. While arriving at The Globe Theatre, Taylor appeared on the black carpet in a long, brown blazer jacket. The ankle-length coat had boxy shoulder pads, wide lapels, a checkered print pattern towards the bottom and red graphic lettering on...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere
Billy Porter put an artistic spin on sportswear for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Porter, who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived at the red carpet screening wearing a full Puma outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Porter’s look, which consisted of the T7-inspired suit, matching coat and Puma x Palomo hat, debuted down the Puma Futrograde runway in September during New York Fashion Week. On top of the suit, Porter wore a textured coat in a neutral brown, slightly off his shoulders.More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookAtlantis...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Vogue
Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy. The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones. Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops...
Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans...
Paris Jackson Pops in Pink Satin Corset With Parachute Pants & Gold Platform Sandals at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Paris Jackson brought her signature edgy style to the Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a rose quartz pink corset made of satin fabric, with a lace-up closure in the front and brass hardware that connected to matching suspenders. She layered the top with an olive green nylon maxi jacket, that featured an oversized and relaxed silhouette. Finishing the look, she donned matching wide-leg parachute pants that featured drawstring detailing along the hemming. Jackson kept the focus on the sheen looks with minimal accessories solely opting for a gold pendant necklace....
Vogue
How Cindy Crawford Looks So Snatched In Her Fifties
Snatched skin is in for 2023 – and no one is doing it better than supermodel Cindy Crawford, whose lifted, firm and ridiculously luminous skin is radiating through fans’ phone screens via the Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday. The photograph in question captured the 56-year-old original super...
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
Refinery29
Forget The Mini – Midi & Maxi Skirts Are Our New Denim Obsession
Denim has had many major pop culture moments over the years. From supermodel Cindy Crawford in her tiny shorts for that iconic Pepsi ad to former sweethearts Britney and Justin's Canadian tuxedos and, most recently, actress Julia Fox and her cut-off co-ord, the fabric has always offered a playful space for self-expression.
