WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center
CINCINNATI — February is American Heart Month. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is raising awareness that there's more to heart health than just adult-centered resources. The hospital, which is recognized nationally for its cardiac care, just opened its new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center at the end of January.
WLWT 5
9-year-old raises money for cancer research in honor of brother
CINCINNATI — Raising money in her brother's honor. 9-year-old Julia Wolf is turning 10 in a few days and the best gift she can get is support for The Cure Starts Now, an organization dedicated to children's cancer research. It's all in honor of her brother, Grant, who died...
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
WLWT 5
Elementary students weigh in on how to make the city of Hamilton better, safer
HAMILTON, Ohio — You're never too young to be heard, and in Hamilton, city and school leaders are giving sixth graders a voice about how they would make their neighborhood a better and safer place to live. "They're citizens of our city, too. They may be sixth graders, but...
spectrumnews1.com
New shelter opens to help more homeless, domestic violence survivors
HAMILTON, Ohio — As the need for housing help rises, a new homeless and domestic violence shelter is up and running. For some survivors, the road to help wasn’t an easy one. A young mother, Moné, who declined to give her full name as she doesn’t want to...
wvxu.org
Incarcerated workers should be taxed, University of Cincinnati professor says
Of the 1.2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., 2 out of 3 of these individuals are workers, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But many incarcerated individuals are not paid, and when they are, they do not owe payroll taxes and thus they are denied benefits from that employment.
WKRC
Feeling anxious? Here's what doctors say you can eat to ease the nerves
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Feeling a little anxious? It might be time to change your menu. The World Health Organization says anxiety and depression have topped our concerns since the start of the pandemic. A survey of 90 countries reports cases of both are up 25 percent. Families with young children...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati barber goes viral with video of special connection with young boy
CINCINNATI — A video of a local barber is going viral on TikTok. The barber, Cincinnati native Vernon Jackson, does free haircuts for kids with special needs. The viral video in question shows his interactions with a special little boy, Ellison, who has Down syndrome. The video, which has...
Fox 19
Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isaiah Gentry is making the trip to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union. The seventh-grader from Cincinnati will attend as the guest of newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman. Isaiah Gentry lives with type-1 diabetes. He and his family have been “greatly impacted” by the...
Fox 19
No classes at Rothenburg Academy through Wednesday; remote learning Thursday and Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The principal of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy has announced there will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday. “The mechanical issues at our school building are the result of a malfunction of a water valve that significantly flooded...
Fox 19
Mother of 4 endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
wvxu.org
'No one else has a commitment like this': The two Miamis on their unique partnership
Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma spent the last year commemorating the 50th anniversary of partnering to learn from each other. University students and staff traveled to the tribe's recent Winter Gathering in Oklahoma — a capstone to the yearlong celebration. WVXU's Tana Weingartner was invited along and brings back this look at what the partnership means to so many.
wvxu.org
Talia Lavin, who went undercover with the far right, discusses extremism and anti-semitism
Rising extremism and anti-semitism pose a growing threat in the United States. Award-winning journalist Talia Lavin has been focusing on these disturbing trends, even going undercover to study the far right in her book, Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy. Her findings will be the...
wnewsj.com
Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors
WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner. “I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate...
wvxu.org
Violent crime in Cincinnati is at an all-time low, despite increased reports of rape, non-fatal shootings
Violent crime in Cincinnati hit an all-time low last year, according to new data from the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Chief Teresa Theetge and Assistant Chief Mike John presented the 2022 data to City Council's Public Safety and Governance Committee Tuesday. The reduction in violent crime is due in part...
wvxu.org
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
WLWT 5
Arbitrators uphold firing of Cincinnati officer, saying 'pure evil' tattoo violates policy
CINCINNATI — Arbitrators have upheld the firing of a Cincinnati officer who was reassigned and then fired after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. According to police command, former officer Eric Weyda's tattoos were in violation of department policy. He was fired last spring for refusing...
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
wvxu.org
Longtime Volunteer Dick Fouse Passes
Our good friend and long-time volunteer Dick Fouse died just before Christmas at the age of 84. One of the photos shared here was taken during a station fund drive - with a big smile on his face and his beloved Mimi on his lap. Dick was ordained by the Presbytery of Baltimore in 1964 and served as pastor at 13 congregations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Kentucky during his career.
