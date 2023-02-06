Not to state the obvious here, but Y2K fashion is the comeback that just won't quit. Anyone born after the millennium, of course, can enjoy all the styles they missed out on the first time around (Juicy Couture tracksuits, butterfly clips, and low-slung jeans are all currently Gen Z favorites). But for those who lived the early aughts as teenagers and adults, this style resurgence most likely triggers a cringe reaction because, let’s not sugarcoat it, some of the looks back then were a tad questionable. That said, the era did have its redeeming wardrobe staples — and pants with utilitarian pockets count as one of them. So it’s little wonder that the dressed-up cargo pants trend seems to resonate across multiple generations. It’s a nostalgic nod to the casual Delia’s versions of yore, but feels far more elevated and fresh.

6 DAYS AGO