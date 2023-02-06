Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Lizzo Takes Grammys to Church With ‘Special’ Performance
Lizzo returned to the Grammy stage to perform a couple of her biggest hits this year. She opened her performance with an a cappella take on her hit “About Damn Time” before quickly taking the Grammys to church with “Special.” Flanked by a group of dancers in gold gospel choir robes, Lizzo belted out the empowering track, emphasizing the lines “Is it just because I’m Black and heavy?/Y’all don’t hear me though.” Following her performance, host Trevor Noah described her as being “like if dopamine was a person.”The singer was nominated for five awards this year, including Album of...
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Lizzo hits 2023 Grammys with boyfriend Myke Wright after ‘hard launch’
They look good as hell together. Lizzo attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with her boyfriend Myke Wright after the singer flaunted their love on Instagram the previous evening. The 34-year-old singer walked the red carpet with the standup comedian and looked cozy as they posed for photos together. Lizzo stunned in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown layered beneath a matching floral cape. Meanwhile, Wright, 35, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Last night, the singer shared a series of Instagram photos with her man as they snuggled up to each other on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ star-studded pre-Grammys...
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 Grammys
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here and Beyoncé leads a star-studded collection of nominees and performers with nine nominations. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 5, 2023.
Kim Petras on Being the First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo at the Grammys: "Labels Matter"
Kim Petras is celebrating the significance of her Grammys win. In an interview at Universal Music Group's after-party, she discussed becoming the first transgender woman to win the award for best pop duo/group performance at the Feb. 5 event. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me for the work that I put in . . .," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was a singer who had transgender in front of their name for years . . . That's the first thing people know about me, and it just feels, as a musician and someone who's put in years and years — over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry — it feels incredible."
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
Adele, Lizzo, Beyoncé And Dwayne Johnson: The Best Grammys Celebrity Interactions
When we weren’t crying over Kim Petras’ award-winning speech, Beyoncé becoming the most decorated Grammys winner of all time, and Harry Styles winning Album of the Year on Sunday night, we were chuckling at all of the hilarious celebrity moments at the 2023 Grammys. The 64th annual...
What to Watch the Week of February 5: Lizzo and Harry Styles at The Grammys and You Season 4
Lizzo, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele…the 2023 Grammy Awards are bringing the star power and then some. With Beyonce's nominations this year, she became the first female solo artist to surpass 80 nominations. Her new album, Renaissance, is up for album of the year and best dance/electronic music album, and she’s in the running for record of the year and song of the year, both for “Break My Soul.”
Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
For The Love Of Latex, Doja Cat Stuns In Hard Core Versace At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Doja Cat should create her own fashion week or even month. Last week, she attended a Paris couture show bedazzled in 30,000 Swarovski crystals from head to toe. This week, the talk of the town is Doja Cat’s 2023 Grammy Awards look. She arrived on the Grammys’ red carpet in an ensemble that may be even more difficult to get on and off than the Swarovski crystals, a gown made out of full-on latex. The singer looked graceful and comfortable on the red carpet as she arrived in a head-to-toe latex look—a material that is notoriously tricky to put on, wear...
The Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at last night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who chose Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
Grammys Fashion 2023: Doja Cat’s Latex Oil Slick, Lizzo’s Floral Cape & More Must-See Looks
You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of...
The best moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Harry Styles' superfan to a stunned Lizzo
The 2023 Grammy Awards had many moments certain to be remembered long after we've forgotten who won the top honors. Our picks for the night's best.
Michelle Pfeiffer Makes A Rare – And Ravishing – Appearance On The Red Carpet In A Classic Black Dress
Anthony Vaccarello’s spring/summer 2023 collection for Saint Laurent has gone down a storm with the A-list. Beyoncé, Kate Moss and Jenna Ortega all snapped up his hooded gowns after his show in September, while Saint Laurent fangirl Hailey Bieber dipped into Vaccarello’s outerwear offering. The latest to...
