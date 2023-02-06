Read full article on original website
Elle
Megan Fox Goes to Grammys Party With a Broken Wrist and Still Looks Glam
On Saturday, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in style, accessorizing with a hot pink wrist brace.The actress hasn't given away much info on her accident, but she did post her look with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram with the caption, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”
TMZ.com
Harry Styles Rips Pants While Performing in Front of His Celeb Crush
Harry Styles fans won't forget his latest show -- especially those in the first row -- since he split his pants wide open while performing for a packed house that included his first celeb crush!!!. Harry was onstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA Thursday night ... as a...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet In a Sparkling, Midnight Blue Dress After Winning Best Music Video
Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were […]
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Jennifer Lopez's Lip Gloss Nails Take Center Stage at the Grammys
Jennifer Lopez is synonymous with classic glam at this point. On Feb. 5, the actor attended the 2023 Grammys wearing a Gucci dress, loose waves in her hair, and most importantly, diamond-accented lip gloss nails. Lopez's nails were filed into a soft-oval shape and painted a pale pink color using...
J. Lo Seemingly Reacts to Ben Affleck at Grammys Shade: ‘Best Time With My Love’
Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and...
Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and More Win as Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
Take note: This is how you pop on the Grammys red carpet. On Feb. 5, stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 festivities. While this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, aims to celebrate music's brightest artists and their chart-topping hits, the red carpet was the place for them to have fun with fashion and serve up bold looks. (See every star here.)
Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet
The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Are All Smiles While Chatting Inside Grammys: Watch!
Reunited! In Us Weekly's exclusive video from the 2023 Grammys, former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles can be seen proving that some exes never go out of style. In the clip, the "Golden" singer, 29, and the “Out of the Woods” artist, 33, can be seen chatting it up inside the Crypto.com arena on Sunday, February 5. The […]
Adele shines in red ruffles at Grammys 2023 after skipping red carpet
Adele is ravishing in ruffles. The “Easy on Me” singer, 34, might have skipped the Grammys 2023 red carpet, but she made a stunning style statement in a burgundy velvet gown as she graced the audience tonight — and even got to meet one of her favorite celebs in the process. Fans got their first glimpse at Adele’s custom Louis Vuitton look at the beginning of the show when host Trevor Noah mentioned that he was surprised to hear that the one person the singer would love to meet was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Wearing the elegant dress with a banded waist...
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split
Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
Taylor Swift Loves a Theme, and Her Midnight Blue Grammys Look Is Further Proof
Taylor Swift commits. Following the release of her tenth album "Midnights" last year, the singer-songwriter has been staying on theme with her style. At the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, Swift arrived on the red carpet wearing an embellished Roberto Cavalli two-piece set in midnight blue.
Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Teyana Taylor amped up a business-chic style moment with edgy elements for Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. The event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles following the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Taylor looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a sharp black blazer. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and a curved hemline. Underneath, the “Bare Wit Me” singer wore a black minidress that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. Taylor accessorized with dangling earrings and a choker necklace. Her faux locs were styled in a...
Shania Twain Promises Harry Styles Tour Appearance at Grammys 2023 (Exclusive)
Shania Twain proved she’s the queen of changing up her look, as she hit the Grammys 2023 red carpet with bright red hair!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Melvin Robert spoke with Twain about her upcoming Queen of Me tour and said she’ll work on getting Harry Styles onstage for a repeat of their Coachella duet.
Vogue
Who, Exactly, Are “People Like” Harry Styles?
At the 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles’s turntable plinth went the wrong way and his entire dance performance had to be done backwards without warning, leading to a low-level hum of unrehearsed-ness – but that’s not why we’re here. After winning album of the year, Harry Styles thanked his interpreter in sign language, a cute and inclusive moment, but that also isn’t why he’s trending today. Harry Styles wore a harlequin jumpsuit; he later dressed as a human firework. I refuse to speculate on the size of his wick here, but there’s something incredibly arch about performing at the biggest music award show on the planet – American pomp and pageantry at its absolutely delicious, glistening height – in a look that echoes a British working men’s club curtain. Styles elevated a cheap, jazzy, ubiquitous moment of sparkle to Grammys status. But this isn’t why the internet is alight, either.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
