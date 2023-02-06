Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
New Podcast From A Music Industry Vet
Allison Hagendorf is launching a weekly celebrity-interview podcast. The Allison Hagendorf Show will draw on her experiences and connections from 20 years in the music industry. “The show is a weekly celebration of the music and the culture that inspires, entertains, and unites all of us,” said Hagendorf. “It’s incredibly...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Edison Research to Present Black Podcast Listener Report
The Black Podcast Listener Report 2.0, conducted by Edison Research in partnership with SXM Media and Mindshare, will be presented during a webinar Wednesday, February 22 at 2pm ET. REGISTER. Forty-three percent of Black Americans age 18+ are monthly podcast listeners. Findings from the study illuminate how Black Americans...
Dr. Gupta Still Chasing Life
Season six of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta premieres Valentines Day. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent offers guidance on how to navigate a world surrounded by screens. “I am so excited to launch this new season of Chasing Life because it’s my most personal one yet,” said Dr. Gupta....
CRS Throwback Celebration
Lainey Wilson will lead a late-night throwback event at the upcoming Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. “Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Music Celebration” is set for March 14 during CRS 2023 and will feature the 2022 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and some special guests. Attendees will...
Stuck With Returns
Stuck With Damon Young will be returning for its second season on February 16. Culturally relevant headlines and round ups along with listener questions make up the content of the Spotify and Gimlet podcast offering. In season 2, young will be joined by special guests Kiese Laymon, Roy Wood Jr.,...
A NYC Music To Light Party
The “World’s Most Famous Building” is the backdrop for an iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Z100 and 103.5 KTU are contesting a ticket giveaway for the special lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building with P!NK to mark the release of her new album. iHeart on-air personality Elvis...
