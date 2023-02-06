Read full article on original website
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Radio Ink
The Power of Questions in Your Sales Process
(By Loyd Ford) Do you get frustrated at work? When you are selling, the focus is often overloaded on “How can I get THIS sale right now?”. Believe it or not, I would encourage you to zero-in on your sales process and especially in one key area where many salespeople experience problems with process.
abovethelaw.com
What I Learned From My First Day In An Office In 4 Years
Virtual work has been all the rage since the COVID-19 pandemic began because many workplaces needed to promote remote work in order to socially distance due to the virus. Of course, virtual work existed for many years before COVID-19 hit, and I started working virtually in early 2019 when I started my own law firm. However, shortly after I opened my own law firm, I secured a physical office so that I would have a place to store files and meet clients, but I rarely went there. If I did travel to this office, I only spent an hour or two at a time at this location. I reasoned that traveling to and from an office was inefficient, and I could save money and time by simply working from home. However, my law firm recently secured a much larger office, and I decided to spend my first full day in an office since I started my own law firm around four years ago. The experience was positive, and made me believe that at least some office time might be helpful for many lawyers.
Managers impact employees’ mental health more than therapists and as much as a spouse or partner. Here’s how bosses can spark change in conversations
If you’re spending thousands of dollars on talking to a professional, yet still feeling stressed after a day in the office, it might be time to turn your attention to your boss.
collective.world
5 Lessons in Love from an Aquarius: Mastering the Art of Connecting
The Aquarius is known for being independent and progressive, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have strong connections with others. In fact, this sign has a lot to teach us about finding love and building lasting relationships. Embrace your partners individuality: Aquarians values their independence and freedom, and...
psychologytoday.com
Research Is In: Work Stress Is Not “Just in Your Head”
Managers impact employees’ mental health more than doctors or therapists—and even the same as a spouse or partner. Work stress can negatively impact employees’ home life (71 percent), well-being (64 percent), and relationships (62 percent). The culture of the workplace needs to shift systemically and become more...
Leadership: An Art Or Science?
Leadership is a complex and multifaceted concept that has been studied and debated by scholars and practitioners for centuries. One of the key debates in the field of leadership is whether it is an art or a science. Both art and science have different characteristics and approaches, and the answer to this question can have important implications for how we understand and practice leadership.
What is 'monk mode': How the viral productivity hack works — and how CEOs and entrepreneurs use it
'Monk mode' is a productivity hack popular among entrepreneurs and CEOs that's gone viral on TikTok. The practice of committing to your work and not giving in to distraction has been around for years. Going into monk mode means you and everyone around knows you're going to be focused only...
Radio Ink
Examining The Gender Gap
What is the gap between women and men in broadcast media with respect to gender diversity? Attendees of the FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council Media Ownership Diversity Symposium received fresh insight and intelligence on the subject as Maria Brennan, President/CEO of The WICT Network, virtually presented findings of the “Par Study on Diversity and Inclusion.”
6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing
Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.
ceoworld.biz
The opportunity for success in 2023 is yours
As we head into 2023, many business leaders resemble fatigued soldiers returning from years of battles. From lockdowns, the great resignation, remote working, supply chain breakdown, and now increasing inflation driven by overheated economies and global instability – it has been exhausting. It is already clear that 2023 is...
Ask Yourself These 5 Questions to Find (or Create) a Job You Love
Don't wait for the job you love. Learn how to identify and create the job you love.
Beware these 5 financial red flags in a romantic partner
Thinking of moving your romantic relationship to the next stage this Valentine's Day? It may be wise to consider one aspect of your partner that can make or break a couple: a person's money habits.Here are five financial red flags to beware of in a partner.Unwillingness to discuss moneyA common assumption is that talking about money is unromantic, according to Dasha Tcherniakovskaia, a Massachusetts-based couples therapist specializing in financial matters. "An inability or unwillingness to talk about money in general for various reasons should be a red flag," she said. "The limiting belief is that it's not classy, it's shameful, and...
verywellmind.com
The Sunk Cost Fallacy: How It Affects Your Life Decisions
The sunk cost fallacy is a cognitive bias that makes you feel as if you should continue pouring money, time, or effort into a situation since you’ve already “sunk” so much into it already. This perceived sunk cost makes it difficult to walk away from the situation since you don’t want to see your resources wasted.
How To Develop a Future-oriented Mindset
A healthy future-oriented mindset is a must in our fast-pacing and ever-changing world.
Unleash the Best Version of You
How often do you find yourself stuck in the same old routines, feeling like you're just going through the motions day after day? If you're like most people, chances are good that you have more potential than you realize. The good news is it's never too late to unleash the best version of yourself.
Hr Morning
How ‘microinequities’ devalue employees – and a guide to help stop them
“Microinequities” is a broad spectrum of workplace behaviors that have the potential to devalue employees, hurt morale and destroy culture. It’s important that HR address the issue. After decades of employee listening tools collecting data from workers around the world, most of the findings on what drives employee...
