Virtual work has been all the rage since the COVID-19 pandemic began because many workplaces needed to promote remote work in order to socially distance due to the virus. Of course, virtual work existed for many years before COVID-19 hit, and I started working virtually in early 2019 when I started my own law firm. However, shortly after I opened my own law firm, I secured a physical office so that I would have a place to store files and meet clients, but I rarely went there. If I did travel to this office, I only spent an hour or two at a time at this location. I reasoned that traveling to and from an office was inefficient, and I could save money and time by simply working from home. However, my law firm recently secured a much larger office, and I decided to spend my first full day in an office since I started my own law firm around four years ago. The experience was positive, and made me believe that at least some office time might be helpful for many lawyers.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO