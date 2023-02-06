CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most of the time when we're talking about queen of hearts drawings, it's because the jackpot has gotten so big, but one school in Jefferson Park just can't seem to get past the first drawing to increase its pot.On Jan. 19, when Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic School took the first card off the board for its raffle, the it was the queen of hearts, and the winner split the $10,000 pot.That meant a new board for the next drawing on Feb. 2, when the first card again was the queen of hearts.The school will try again on Feb. 16.If you want to try your luck, you can buy tickets at the school, the rectory, or at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park.Organizers are hoping the third time is the charm to not see the queen of hearts in the first round.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO