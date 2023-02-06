ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast

On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face. “Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card...
Radio Ink

Patreon Launches a Podcast

Patreon is launching Backstage with Patreon, a weekly podcast with a goal of empowering creative businesses on Patreon. The show will include interviews that provide an inside look at the current and future of the platform, and include insights from other creators. Backstage with Patron launches today. New episodes will...
Radio Ink

‘Way Up with Angela Yee’ Debuts

Premiere’s new syndicated midday show Way Up with Angela Yee debuted on more than 30 iHeart stations across the country on Monday. The show originates from iHeart’s urban contemporary hits outlet WWPR (105.1 FM, Power) in New York City, with the four-hour program hosted by midday host Angela Yee.
Radio Ink

Former Radio Exec Launches Podcast

Jeff Holden was identified with a Myocardial Bridge in 2021 after a heart attack that year at the age of 65. He’s since committed to supporting others dealing with symptoms of their myocardial bridges through a variety of efforts including a podcast. Imperfect Heart is a podcast designed for,...
Radio Ink

iHeart Helps Launch Another Original Podcast

Ellen Horne, who was the executive producer of the podcast Radiolab for over a decade, is launching a new investigative podcast, “Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,” hosted by reporter Tessa Kramer and co-produced by VPM (Central Virginia’s public media station) and iHeartPodcasts. The series delves into the story...
Radio Ink

Pat McAfee Voted Top Sports Show for 2022

Pat McAfee’s radio program was voted the top national sports radio show of 2022 by Barrett Sports Media’s panel of experts. It is the first win for McAfee and his self-titled show, which aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio (Channel 82) for the first two-thirds of the year before moving exclusively to the web.
Radio Ink

Infinite Dial Registration

Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd. “The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than ever, and we are eager to share these findings,” said Megan Lazovick, Edison Research VP. “The annual checkup on digital audio behaviors and ownership helps us understand the growth of the digital audio space and imagine future trajectories.”
Radio Ink

SiriusXM Launches Super Bowl Pop-Up Channel

SiriusXM launched a dedicated satellite and streaming radio channel dedicated to coverage of Super Bowl LVII. The channel, Super Bowl LVII Radio (Channel 104), started last Friday with special programming that takes listeners behind-the-scenes of the big National Football League event leading up to the game itself on February 12.
IndieWire

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart

Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10. Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9...
GEORGIA STATE
Radio Ink

Babbel Most-Aired Spot on Radio

Language-learning software Babbel had the most-aired commercial spot on radio stations last week, according to the latest Media Monitors report. The German software company’s spots were played more than 58,000 times on measured stations for the week ending February 3 the report said, de-throning retail services firm Upside, which fell to third.
Radio Ink

A Pitch For A New Season

The Pitch, Vox Media’s business podcast, has launched a new season. This season finds 14 entrepreneurs in Chicago, pitching real investors on their start-ups. The Pitch is where real entrepreneurs pitch real investors – for real money. Hosted by Josh Muccio, the new season will see investors commit over $900,000 to bring these ideas to life.
CHICAGO, IL
Radio Ink

KERA Podcast Promotion

Texas NPR member station KERA is offering a Family Sounds podcast during its membership campaign. The station is partnering with Krantz Media Group for the drawing during the February 11th-12th membership drive. Family Sounds experience is a professional audible biographical family story designed to create a keepsake in honor of...
TEXAS STATE
GoldDerby

‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?

Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
PWMania

“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Named US Host of New TV Series “The Veteran”

OVW star “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz has been named the U.S. host of the new international TV series “The Veteran.” The show is being produced by Film Volt Ltd., in conjunction with iCOGITATE Productions. The Veteran has multiple award-winning executives behind-the-series, including the Executive Producer, Director...

Comments / 0

Community Policy