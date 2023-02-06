Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
A Survey Study Discovers the Effects of Poor Customer Service on Loyalty
A recent Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab) survey has shown that bad customer service can significantly decrease customer loyalty. The 9th annual Global CX Survey revealed that 28% of consumers are less likely to remain or repurchase a product or service after a poor customer service experience.
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
Radio Ink
The Power of Questions in Your Sales Process
(By Loyd Ford) Do you get frustrated at work? When you are selling, the focus is often overloaded on “How can I get THIS sale right now?”. Believe it or not, I would encourage you to zero-in on your sales process and especially in one key area where many salespeople experience problems with process.
Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
A.I. proving to be a game-changer for some industries
Artificial Intelligence is beginning to make its way into the workforce, potentially impacting millions of jobs. A local realtor and P.R. person say A.I. has become crucial to the job.
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
ffnews.com
Lyfeguard Partners With Hometree to Connect Users With Cost-effective Heating and Home Emergency Solutions
Lyfeguard, a digital life-planning assistant and document management platform, has partnered with Hometree, the home services tech company offering comprehensive boiler and home emergency breakdown cover at affordable prices. The partnership will enable Lyfeguard users to access Hometree’s services directly through the smart platform’s insurance cover for boilers, central heating,...
From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency
GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
FireRescue1
Video: First responder training for luxury EV emergency response
Plus a call to manufacturers and legislators to provide more funding, education and resources to properly equip first responders — As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to expand at a rapid rate, the fire service is left playing catch-up to understand best practices for interacting with these vehicles in emergencies.
supplychainquarterly.com
Companies to grow investments in energy-transition solutions, emissions reduction
Most organizations remain committed to their environmental sustainability goals, despite macroeconomic challenges and a potential recession in 2023. That’s according to the most recent quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index from manufacturing and technology company Honeywell, released January 31. The company’s first-quarter 2023 outlook shows that most organizations plan to increase...
US News and World Report
Mobility Study Cites Roadblocks for U.S. Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
healthcareguys.com
Business Skills That Translate Well in the Healthcare Industry
Oftentimes, people view business and healthcare as distinct fields with little to no overlap. In reality, however, there are many business skills that can translate into one finding success in a variety of positions in healthcare organizations. These skills give one the opportunity to explore new opportunities and find career...
Radio Ink
TuneIn Partners with EV Maker XPeng
Streaming audio platform TuneIn will be integrated into new electric vehicles made by China-based XPeng as part of a new partnership between the companies, Radio Ink has learned. The integration will see TuneIn Premium content available through the on-board audio system in new XPeng vehicles, including the flagship G9 SUV....
