Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechCrunch

Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy

As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
The Associated Press

The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
businesspartnermagazine.com

9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors

If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
Jot Beat

A Survey Study Discovers the Effects of Poor Customer Service on Loyalty

A recent Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab) survey has shown that bad customer service can significantly decrease customer loyalty. The 9th annual Global CX Survey revealed that 28% of consumers are less likely to remain or repurchase a product or service after a poor customer service experience.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?

Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
Radio Ink

The Power of Questions in Your Sales Process

(By Loyd Ford) Do you get frustrated at work? When you are selling, the focus is often overloaded on “How can I get THIS sale right now?”. Believe it or not, I would encourage you to zero-in on your sales process and especially in one key area where many salespeople experience problems with process.
The Associated Press

Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com

Lyfeguard Partners With Hometree to Connect Users With Cost-effective Heating and Home Emergency Solutions

Lyfeguard, a digital life-planning assistant and document management platform, has partnered with Hometree, the home services tech company offering comprehensive boiler and home emergency breakdown cover at affordable prices. The partnership will enable Lyfeguard users to access Hometree’s services directly through the smart platform’s insurance cover for boilers, central heating,...
OK! Magazine

From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency

GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
FLORIDA STATE
FireRescue1

Video: First responder training for luxury EV emergency response

Plus a call to manufacturers and legislators to provide more funding, education and resources to properly equip first responders — As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to expand at a rapid rate, the fire service is left playing catch-up to understand best practices for interacting with these vehicles in emergencies.
supplychainquarterly.com

Companies to grow investments in energy-transition solutions, emissions reduction

Most organizations remain committed to their environmental sustainability goals, despite macroeconomic challenges and a potential recession in 2023. That’s according to the most recent quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index from manufacturing and technology company Honeywell, released January 31. The company’s first-quarter 2023 outlook shows that most organizations plan to increase...
US News and World Report

Mobility Study Cites Roadblocks for U.S. Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Aviation

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
healthcareguys.com

Business Skills That Translate Well in the Healthcare Industry

Oftentimes, people view business and healthcare as distinct fields with little to no overlap. In reality, however, there are many business skills that can translate into one finding success in a variety of positions in healthcare organizations. These skills give one the opportunity to explore new opportunities and find career...
Radio Ink

TuneIn Partners with EV Maker XPeng

Streaming audio platform TuneIn will be integrated into new electric vehicles made by China-based XPeng as part of a new partnership between the companies, Radio Ink has learned. The integration will see TuneIn Premium content available through the on-board audio system in new XPeng vehicles, including the flagship G9 SUV....

