Radio Ink
Patreon Launches a Podcast
Patreon is launching Backstage with Patreon, a weekly podcast with a goal of empowering creative businesses on Patreon. The show will include interviews that provide an inside look at the current and future of the platform, and include insights from other creators. Backstage with Patron launches today. New episodes will...
Radio Ink
iHeart Helps Launch Another Original Podcast
Ellen Horne, who was the executive producer of the podcast Radiolab for over a decade, is launching a new investigative podcast, “Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,” hosted by reporter Tessa Kramer and co-produced by VPM (Central Virginia’s public media station) and iHeartPodcasts. The series delves into the story...
Radio Ink
KERA Podcast Promotion
Texas NPR member station KERA is offering a Family Sounds podcast during its membership campaign. The station is partnering with Krantz Media Group for the drawing during the February 11th-12th membership drive. Family Sounds experience is a professional audible biographical family story designed to create a keepsake in honor of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Radio Ink
Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast
On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face. “Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card...
Radio Ink
The Traits of Great On-Air Personalities
(By Mike McVay) There is a realization of the value of on-air talent of late. It’s not like air talent hasn’t always been critical to the success of a radio station, but until the acknowledged recognition of music services as a competitor, they were for the most part undervalued. I’m not talking to their salaries, but rather to the difference they make and the part they play in building success for a radio station.
Radio Ink
iHeart Top Publisher in January
With 814 shows the iHeartPodast network pulled in over 33 million unique listeners in January, according to Podtrac. Wondery was next, followed by NPR, The New York Times and NBC News. Here are Podtrac’s top 20 for the month…
Radio Ink
Advertisecast Adds Two Canadian Shows
Libsyn has announced two exclusive advertising partnerships between Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast and the 604 Podcast Network and The Suspendables podcast. The newly rebranded 604 Podcast Network (formerly Comedy Here Often Podcast Network) features comedy podcasts like Poor Lil’ Thing with award-winning comics Ryan Steele and Amy Goodmurphy. The expanded 604 Podcast Network will be delving into true crime, news and sports. Some of the new shows include “Fin Looked into It” hosted by international journalist Fin Depencier, Podcast by Proxy, a Canadian true crime podcast hosted by Katie Thomson and Olivia Wassbauer. Furthermore, to kick off the sports line-up, the network will be starting on the hardwood with NBA Soundsystem Canada.
Radio Ink
‘Stretch & Bobbito’ To Be Inducted Into Nab Hall of Fame
The National Association of Broadcasters will induct Adrian “Stretch Armstrong” Bartos and Bobbito García into the 2023 NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame for the radio industry. The duo will be formally inducted during the NAB Show on April 17 in Las Vegas. The pair started at WKCR...
Radio Ink
Babbel Most-Aired Spot on Radio
Language-learning software Babbel had the most-aired commercial spot on radio stations last week, according to the latest Media Monitors report. The German software company’s spots were played more than 58,000 times on measured stations for the week ending February 3 the report said, de-throning retail services firm Upside, which fell to third.
Radio Ink
Infinite Dial Registration
Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd. “The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than ever, and we are eager to share these findings,” said Megan Lazovick, Edison Research VP. “The annual checkup on digital audio behaviors and ownership helps us understand the growth of the digital audio space and imagine future trajectories.”
Radio Ink
‘Way Up with Angela Yee’ Debuts
Premiere’s new syndicated midday show Way Up with Angela Yee debuted on more than 30 iHeart stations across the country on Monday. The show originates from iHeart’s urban contemporary hits outlet WWPR (105.1 FM, Power) in New York City, with the four-hour program hosted by midday host Angela Yee.
Radio Ink
Pat McAfee Voted Top Sports Show for 2022
Pat McAfee’s radio program was voted the top national sports radio show of 2022 by Barrett Sports Media’s panel of experts. It is the first win for McAfee and his self-titled show, which aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio (Channel 82) for the first two-thirds of the year before moving exclusively to the web.
