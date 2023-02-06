Read full article on original website
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours
Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
I made $1,000 in 30 days as a virtual assistant. Here's how I built a VA agency that books $20,000 a month in revenue while balancing a full-time job.
Annalisa Abell started a virtual-assistant company in 2019 while holding a full-time job. Now she's balancing both and booking six figures in revenue.
Remember 'quiet quitting'? 'Quiet hiring' is the new workplace trend of 2023
A workplace expert shares what "quiet hiring" is and what it means for employees.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Generate high income at home single parents
The work at home market is booming! You might be thinking, "I don't have the time or resources to build my own business and start earning money online." But it's time to rethink that attitude. With just a little bit of effort, you can start working from home today and make more money than ever before.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $40K a Year as an Experienced Customer Service Rep for CBRE
CBRE, a real estate company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time remote position expected to pay about $30,000 to $40,000 annually. You will be responding to customer inquiries via phone, chat, email and online requests. The customer service rep will generate service request work orders and will contact customers for additional information when necessary.
What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up
Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
Increase monthly income through side business online
Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
millennialmoney.com
70+ Easy Cash Jobs
When you need cash immediately, you might not have time to wait for payday. These easy cash jobs earn you money under the table and fast. You’ll have the cash you need and can relieve the stress of not having enough money for an emergency or sometimes to make ends meet.
Radio Ink
The More You Know, the Less You Learn
(By Alec Drake) A danger zone when it comes to experience is settling into what you know and repeating what works. If we take an honest inventory of our management approach, we will find flaws in our thinking and should commit to action over procrastination. Experience is an excellent asset until it becomes a trap for your growth, limits your ability to teach others, and has you less open to fresh ideas.
Radio Ink
Selling What’s Left Behind
(By Alec Drake) The holy grail of inventory and yield management is to reach sellout at preferred prices when demand is extinguished. This pursuit of maximum revenues is a core responsibility for sales managers selling their OTA inventory. When demand is not there to drive inventory pressure and revenue, we should intensify our focus on unsold inventory (Spoilage).
BBC
Hundreds face job cuts at Nationwide building society
Hundreds of staff at a building society are facing job cuts, a spokesman said. Nationwide Building Society, which has its headquarters in Swindon, employs around 18,000 people across the country. A company spokesperson said the cuts are part of a move in "streamlining" some non-member facing roles. They said they...
Radio Ink
TuneIn Partners with EV Maker XPeng
Streaming audio platform TuneIn will be integrated into new electric vehicles made by China-based XPeng as part of a new partnership between the companies, Radio Ink has learned. The integration will see TuneIn Premium content available through the on-board audio system in new XPeng vehicles, including the flagship G9 SUV....
Radio Ink
Study: Radio Ads Drive Car Demand
A new study released by Radiocentre and reported by Cumulus Media and Westwood One this week shows spots for automakers and dealerships help drive future demand and convert existing demand into purchases. The study, conducted by Radiocenter in partnership with Colourtext, measured 59 Tier One campaigns from a variety of...
Radio Ink
Babbel Most-Aired Spot on Radio
Language-learning software Babbel had the most-aired commercial spot on radio stations last week, according to the latest Media Monitors report. The German software company’s spots were played more than 58,000 times on measured stations for the week ending February 3 the report said, de-throning retail services firm Upside, which fell to third.
Radio Ink
Report: Radio Digital Revenue Edges Closer to $2 Billion
That’s according to a newly released report from the RAB and Borrell and Associates. It’s the 11th year the two organizations have been collaborating on the report. In 2022, according to the report, radio stations generated $1.8 billion in digital sales, up 21.1% over 2021. The $1.8 Billion...
