2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
News4Jax.com
Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
Action News Jax
SPOTLIGHT: John Mellencamp, Jax Symphony, Icemen in Jacksonville this weekend
John Mellencamp is one of several big names that will visit NE Florida this week and weekend.
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
multihousingnews.com
Koda Capital Pays $31M for Jacksonville Asset
NAI Hallmark brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. Koda Capital has purchased River City Landing Apartments, a 320-unit community in Jacksonville, Fla., for $30.9 million. The seller, Toro Real Estate Partners, had acquired the property in 2019 for $25.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the current deal on behalf of both parties.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville hosting annual Florida Black Expo this weekend
The Florida Black Expo, a popular Jacksonville community empowerment event, returns Feb. 11 at the TIAA Bank Field.
Action News Jax
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
Jacksonville woman displaced, wants answers after apartment floods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Todd’s apartment was a total mess after firefighters got the water out of it on Jan. 31. The flood happened when a pipe on the third floor broke, setting off her sprinkler system. “I was very emotional considering a lot of my child's clothing,...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
Action News Jax
Action News Jax Gets Real: Jacksonville clinic aims to end medical mistrust
Action News Jax is getting real about health care. For decades, a deep-rooted mistrust of the medical community has created healthcare barriers for families of color. A local clinic is working to rebuild trust to improve overall health in the community.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Singer-Songwriter. Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. Fresh off the announcement...
Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida
Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023. Donna Deegan (D), Audrey Gibson (D), LeAnna Cumber (R), Daniel Davis (R), and Al Ferraro (R) have led the field in media coverage and fundraising. Incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry (R) is term-limited and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate building in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features four bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, office/library, bonus room, elevator, porches, pool, putting green and dune walkover. DUVAL. $3,475,000. 5317 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.91 acre. House size: 6,141 square feet. Buyer: Stephen and Michelle Fortune. Seller: Stephen L....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
