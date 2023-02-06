ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville

Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Koda Capital Pays $31M for Jacksonville Asset

NAI Hallmark brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. Koda Capital has purchased River City Landing Apartments, a 320-unit community in Jacksonville, Fla., for $30.9 million. The seller, Toro Real Estate Partners, had acquired the property in 2019 for $25.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the current deal on behalf of both parties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory

'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Singer-Songwriter. Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. Fresh off the announcement...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Center Square

Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida

Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023. Donna Deegan (D), Audrey Gibson (D), LeAnna Cumber (R), Daniel Davis (R), and Al Ferraro (R) have led the field in media coverage and fundraising. Incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry (R) is term-limited and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate building in North Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features four bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, office/library, bonus room, elevator, porches, pool, putting green and dune walkover. DUVAL. $3,475,000. 5317 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.91 acre. House size: 6,141 square feet. Buyer: Stephen and Michelle Fortune. Seller: Stephen L....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

