More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
MySanAntonio
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
dmagazine.com
A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room
Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
natureworldnews.com
Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
Hwy 30 Music Fest TX Special Pricing on 4-Day Event Passes
You’ve probably heard by now that the Magic Valley’s largest music festival recently expanded into Texas, bringing with it a four-day event, October 19-22, 2023, with more than 30 stellar bands, and 8000 camping spots at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Ticket are on...
Piada Italian Street Food Planned for Euless
Hungry diners will have plenty of flavorful pastas, salads, and piadas to enjoy.
North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
Voted best pizza in Fort Worth, TX 🍕
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baptist General Convention of Texas receives $28 million estate gift
The Baptist General Convention of Texas (Texas Baptists) in Dallas has announced a $28 million estate gift from William (Bill) and Janie Dukes. The gift to the Texas Baptist Missions Foundation will establish the William P. and Janie B. Dukes Endowment Fund, which, among other ministerial causes, will support efforts to start new churches, scholarships to students pursuing ministry at the Baylor University business school, and assistance to senior adults in Texas Baptists retirement centers.
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Plano, Texas, has been acquired by real estate firm Montecito Medical, Commercial Property Executive reported Feb. 7. The 31,247-square-foot property is anchored by Dallas Neurological and Spine, which offers physical therapy, neurology and pain management services. The building's tenants include a total of five medical...
'He was a good boy': Heartbroken North Texas mother says 14-year-old son is overdose victim
CARROLLTON, Texas — Jose Alberto Perez loved football, dancing with his sister and jumping in his mother's arms. The 14-year-old died Jan. 26, his mother told WFAA. While his autopsy hasn't been finalized, Lilia Astudillo said her son is one of the three children who died of a fentanyl overdose in Carrollton since September.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B breaks ground in Mansfield, plots major Waxahachie expansion
Texas grocer H-E-B broke ground on a new location in Mansfield and announced a major expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie, with both projects slated to be completed next year. Both cities are about 35 miles from Dallas, furthering the San Antonio-based grocer’s commitment to growth in the Dallas-Fort...
