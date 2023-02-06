ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta Canal to be drained for maintenance work

By Kim Vickers
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- This week you may notice the water in the Augusta Canal slowly disappear. That’s because the canal is being drained for maintenance work.

They will start the draining process Monday and expect it to take about a week for the water to go away. Both the canal and Lake Olmstead with be affected.

Once that happens, Georgia Power will begin work at its 15th Street substation, running cables under the canal.

According to the Canal Authority’s Executive Director Dayton Sherrouse, Augusta Utilities will also get some work done, repairing areas damaged by recent severe storms as well as repairing the Long Gate Spillway.

RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta

And the Canal Authority will take the time to do routine maintenance on the Petersburg boats currently in dry dock.

For those worried about the wildlife, the Savannah River keeper said they will be fine. They will just move with the flow of the water.

She advises folks not to try to walk out into the muck once the water is gone. She explained it could turn into a dangerous quicksand situation fast.

Draining starts Monday and the work is expected to take around 4 weeks to complete.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.

WJBF

WJBF

