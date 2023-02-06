Read full article on original website
Here’s Your At-A-Glance Guide To Fashion Month AW23
Attention, fashion fans! The autumn/winter 2023 shows are looming, and what a womenswear season it’s gearing up to be. Prepare for significant creative director debuts, schedule shake-ups and city shifts, as brands battle it out for the biggest viral moment of the season across New York, London, Milan and Paris.
LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News
On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
Kate Moss Fronts Bottega Veneta’s New Campaign, Jonathan Simkhai Rebrands, Keren Craig Launches A New Brand, And More!
Bottega Veneta reveals multi-location campaign for Summer ’23. The new Bottega Veneta campaign and film is here, featuring faces of the moment shot in locations all over Milan, Puglia, and Australia. Kate Moss, who went viral in her luxe leather lumber jack shirt when she made a rare catwalk appearance for the brand last season, was also captured in a landscape imagined by frequent collaborator, Gaetano Pesce. (The question is whether her endorsement of the humble clothing staple, which she’s seen in again, above, will ignite a trend.) The campaign serves as center stage for the new leather carryall Andiamo bag, which was introduced for Summer ’23 by Matthieu Blazy. Both the model imagery and the premise of the bag (its name translates to ‘let’s go’) are rooted in moving gracefully, gradually, and with ease—feeding into Blazy’s design mantra of ‘craft in motion.’ The new it bag will be available worldwide from February 7—so keep your eyes peeled for it on the street during Fashion Month.
Precious Metal: This Decade's Most Notable Tiffany & Co. Collaborations
Tiffany & Co. and have stirred up a storm with the recently-announced Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Despite breaking the internet with its initial teasers featuring a Tiffany Blue sneaker shoebox, fans were less than enthusiastic when the $400 USD kicks were finally revealed. Tiffany & Co., often simply referred...
Burberry Reveals New Logo and Campaign Under the Creative Direction of Daniel Lee
Is stepping into a new era. Since Daniel Lee officially replaced Riccardo Tisci as creative director of the British brand, he has worked to push Burberry under a modern light. With four months of leading the label under his belt, Lee will continue implementing new strategies to propel Burberry onto fresh grounds that challenge its traditional roots.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Western Hydrodynamic Research Covers the Crocs Classic Clog in Terrain-Inspired Graphics
As long as clogs and mules remain a hot commodity in fashion, Crocs will continue to stay relevant in the footwear sphere. It’s kept up with the ever-surging movement through its abundance of collaborative initiatives with the likes of SZA, Salehe Bembury and more, and this week it’s growing its catalog via a brand new joint project with niche streetwear label Western Hydrodynamic Research.
Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Cindy Crawford Nails the Wet Hair Trend as She Poses in Black Trench Coat and Fishnet Tights: Photo
She’s still got it! Cindy Crawford proved why she’s still the best in the business with a sexy photo. The supermodel, 56, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 28, to share her first “photo dump of 2023,” which included a behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photo shoot. In the shot, Crawford is seen striking a […]
Kim Kardashian Poses for Mirror Selfie Barefoot With Vintage Gucci Dress & Diamond Chain
Kim Kardashian exuded sleek glamour in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the shapewear mogul and reality superstar uploaded a series of selfies on the social media site, which sees her modeling a customized Gucci Fall 2002 nude dress. “When life gets blurry..adjust your focus,” Kardashian captioned the post. The new photos quickly accumulated 2 million likes and were flooded with comments from fans calling the look pretty and fabulous. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The gorgeous gown included a plunging neckline that was outlined with studs and one asymmetrical strap across the chest. The piece...
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Ashley Graham Styles Daring Thigh-High Slit Dress With Jimmy Choo Sandals at Whitney Art Party
Ashley Graham went with an updated approach to a timeless style for a recent outing. The model attended the 2023 Whitney Art Party at The Whitney Museum on Tuesday night in New York City. For the soireé, Graham wore a classic black dress. Her dress featured a one-shoulder design with a spaghetti strap. The ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit up the right leg, adding to the asymmetrical style of the garment. Graham pulled her hair up and wore gold earrings. She also bundled up with a fuzzy black coat. For her footwear, the mom of three slipped into a pair of black strappy...
Nike to Debut Retro-Inspired Gamma Force in "Game Royal" Colorway
Has just unveiled an all-new silhouette to its footwear mainline: the Gamma Force. The style takes inspiration from the Swooshes’ 1980s basketball designs, and this new offering is complemented with a white, “Game Royal Blue,” “Summit White,” and “Sail” color scheme. Constructed with...
LOEWE's SS23 Grass Sneakers Bring Lawn and Order to Your Feet
LOEWE has made outlandish creations its trademark. With Jonathan Anderson at the helm, the label has created its own fashion guidelines and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to unconventional designs worth a second glance…or three or four. Although LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection graced the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
Balenciaga, Kering Foundation Unveil National Children’s Alliance Partnership
PARIS — Balenciaga and the Kering Foundation have partnered with U.S.-based association National Children’s Alliance for a three-year program, the fashion organizations said Wednesday. The partnership will have three main focuses, including the training of nearly 2,000 mental health professionals to support survivors; providing education to the French fashion company on child protection and ways to promote child safety and well-being, and raising public awareness of the issues.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The partnership stemmed from the advertising scandal in late 2022 that saw the French...
