Bottega Veneta reveals multi-location campaign for Summer ’23. The new Bottega Veneta campaign and film is here, featuring faces of the moment shot in locations all over Milan, Puglia, and Australia. Kate Moss, who went viral in her luxe leather lumber jack shirt when she made a rare catwalk appearance for the brand last season, was also captured in a landscape imagined by frequent collaborator, Gaetano Pesce. (The question is whether her endorsement of the humble clothing staple, which she’s seen in again, above, will ignite a trend.) The campaign serves as center stage for the new leather carryall Andiamo bag, which was introduced for Summer ’23 by Matthieu Blazy. Both the model imagery and the premise of the bag (its name translates to ‘let’s go’) are rooted in moving gracefully, gradually, and with ease—feeding into Blazy’s design mantra of ‘craft in motion.’ The new it bag will be available worldwide from February 7—so keep your eyes peeled for it on the street during Fashion Month.

