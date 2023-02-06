Housing & Food Services announce proposed 2023-2024 housing and dining rate increase at ASUW Senate meeting

Read full article on original website
Related
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
Biden Admin Announces New Actions to Protect Renters, Promote Affordability
The pressure to address rising housing costs has resulted in the Biden administration announcing new initiatives to safeguard tenants and make renting more affordable. The post Biden Admin Announces New Actions to Protect Renters, Promote Affordability appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden wants to bring back the expanded Child Tax Credit, a monthly check to families with children
President Joe Biden called for Congress to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit during his second State of the Union address Tuesday. In a State of the Union address that focused largely on economic and pocketbook issues, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), a policy from the first year of his presidency that significantly cut the child poverty level in the U.S.
Students lost months of learning due to COVID school closures. What can parents do to help?
New research concludes that school disruptions triggered by COVID-19 set kids around the world back by about a third of a year. Is this reversible?
Comments / 0