The Daily

After 65 years, U-District staple Northlake Tavern & Pizza House closes

Every three weeks, David Kersten and his wife visited Northlake Tavern & Pizza House — though a brisk afternoon in late January would be their last. A sharp wind whisked through the air as the crowd of people in line squeezed their coats closer to their bodies, waiting to be seated. Running back and forth from their cars seeking the warmth of heaters, customers rushed to call their friends to hurry and get in line. Seen from blocks down the road, the herd of people outside only grew as time passed.
The Daily

‘The price of living in Seattle in no way can compete with that’

Seattle has long been recognized as a trailblazer for its high minimum wage standards and policies; compared to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, Seattle’s pay is more than double. Recently, the city set the bar even higher by raising the minimum wage from $17.27 to $18.69, an increase...
The Daily

UW will have new Seattle City Council representation in 2024

After just one term in office, U-District Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen announced he is not seeking reelection to represent Seattle's District 4 in 2023. “I have decided not to seek reelection in 2023 to another four-year term as the fulltime City Councilmember for District 4,” Pedersen said in a press release. “After 2023, my family will need me more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having me back.”
The Daily

UW women’s track sets new NCAA record in distance medley relay

A frenetic weekend of meets was headlined by a record-setting performance in the women’s distance medley relay for Washington’s track and field program. In Boston, at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational, the trio of juniors Sophia O’Sullivan, Marlena Preigh, and Carley Thomas, alongside senior Anna Gibson, set a new NCAA record in the distance medley relay with a time of 10:46.62.
