Every three weeks, David Kersten and his wife visited Northlake Tavern & Pizza House — though a brisk afternoon in late January would be their last. A sharp wind whisked through the air as the crowd of people in line squeezed their coats closer to their bodies, waiting to be seated. Running back and forth from their cars seeking the warmth of heaters, customers rushed to call their friends to hurry and get in line. Seen from blocks down the road, the herd of people outside only grew as time passed.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO