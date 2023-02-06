Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship to travel into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
Savannah Boat Show to celebrate 20th anniversary
For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show returns to the area February 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island The army corps of engineers report says their wake is putting beachgoers and boaters in possible danger. These dangerous waves are caused by bigger ships usually going at a speed over 12 […]
travelweekly.com
On Black Cultural Heritage Tours trip, a meal that nourishes both body and soul
Iused to think I knew what Southern food was. Then I actually visited the South. And just like the shrimp often caught by the Gullah Geechee in the tidal marshlands of South Carolina, I didn’t know what hit me when I took that first bite of Lowcountry boil. I...
WJCL
Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
yourislandnews.com
Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner
Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
WJCL
Meals on Wheels crew surprises Hilton Head woman on her 100th birthday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head woman is 100 years old today. There was singing, balloons, flowers, cards, presents and cake. The Bluffton-Hilton Head Meals on Wheels crew stopped by Sofia Aranda’s home Tuesday morning to surprise her on her 100th birthday!. “I just can’t imagine...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
yourislandnews.com
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
Riverkeeper monitors Ogeechee ahead of Hyundai boom
Electric vehicle production at the $5.5 billion Hyundai factory in Bryan County is still several years away, but the Ogeechee Riverkeeper is already preparing to protect the river from its effects. On Thursday the organization’s science and policy manager, Kris Howard, deployed the first of three new water quality monitoring...
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
wtoc.com
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
WJCL
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members. They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City. Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
WJCL
Rain set to return as the weekend nears
The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday. 2023 Animazing Con When: Friday, Feb. 10 to […]
WJCL
Firefighter from Germany visiting Savannah Fire in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department has an international visitor during this month of February. Sandra Hoffmann is a firefighter with the Halle Fire Department, in Germany and she’ll be learning the ropes from Savannah firefighters over the next couple of weeks. During her stay in Savannah,...
Comments / 0