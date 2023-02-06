ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship to travel into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah Boat Show to celebrate 20th anniversary

For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show returns to the area February 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner

Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer

Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good

BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members.  They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City.  Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain set to return as the weekend nears

The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday. 2023 Animazing Con When: Friday, Feb. 10 to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Firefighter from Germany visiting Savannah Fire in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department has an international visitor during this month of February. Sandra Hoffmann is a firefighter with the Halle Fire Department, in Germany and she’ll be learning the ropes from Savannah firefighters over the next couple of weeks. During her stay in Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA

