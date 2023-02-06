Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
travelawaits.com
Visitors To The UK Will Soon Need Permission To Enter — The Key Step You Need To Take Before Entering The Country
The United Kingdom is changing its entry requirements, bringing its processes into the digital age while also forcing all international travelers to have permission before entering the country. Government officials announced this month that entry processes will be completely digital by 2025 thanks to the launch of ETA UK, a...
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
CBC News
Family looking for answers after suicide at Laval, Que., immigration holding centre
Denise Thole says her brother, Bryan Stone, was a loving person. "He was the best brother I could have asked for," said Thole. "[He] loved adventures and took me on some in my younger years, and I have great memories of that." But she would like some answers about what...
BBC
Australia blocks coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef
For the first time in history, Australia has blocked the creation of a coal mine under environmental laws. The government on Thursday rejected a proposal for a new mine about 10km (6.2 miles) from the Great Barrier Reef. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the project posed an unacceptable risk to...
Spain holiday update as Brits warned of new rules
BRITS on holiday in Spain are in limbo today as the exact date for the lifting of face masks on public transport remains unclear. The Spanish government was due to make the decision on February 6, with the new relaxations coming into force today. But no ruling was made yesterday...
Phys.org
Remapping the superhighways traveled by the first Australians reveals a 10,000-year journey through the continent
New research has revealed that the process of 'peopling' the entire continent of Sahul—the combined mega continent that joined Australia with New Guinea when sea levels were much lower than today—took 10,000 years. New, sophisticated models combined recent improvements in demography and models of wayfinding based on geographic...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Palm Trees, Cape York, Queensland, Australia By Marylou Badeaux
The very northern point of Queensland, Australia is known as the Cape York Peninsula. I was on a cruise around Australia and we stopped at this point so we could hike to the point which is the most northern point. We got to the beach via zodiacs and then started a big climb over high hills dodging rocks, crevices, and the like. What was really interesting was how the water seemed to turn to a shimmering gold/brown because of the colours of the sky. The tide was going out so there were puddles of water in the sand. You can hardly delineate the differences due to the water seeming to be the same colour as the sand. Definitely a remote part of Australia!
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
thebrag.com
“I’m done with the vaccine”: Karl Stefanovic slams COVID booster shots
Karl Stefanovic is “done” with the COVID vaccine, and said that the won’t be getting any more booster shots. The TV host addressed the news that a fifth booster shot for COVID is now available for Australians over 30 and spoke about his concerns over vaccine-related complications.
Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
thebrag.com
marketscreener.com
Canada expands temporary work permit program for Hong Kong residents
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government is broadening the criteria for Hong Kong residents to apply to work in Canada through a temporary work permit program that was introduced after China imposed new security rules on the former British colony in 2020, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Monday. Canada...
200 experts dissected the Black Summer bushfires in unprecedented detail. Here are 6 lessons to heed
The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 were cataclysmic: a landmark in Australia’s environmental history. They burnt more than 10 million hectares, mostly forests in southeast Australia. Many of our most distinctive, ancient and vulnerable species were worst affected. A new book released today, titled Australia’s Megafires, synthesises the extent of the losses. The work involved contributions from more than 200 scientists and experts. It provides the most comprehensive assessment yet of how the fires affected biodiversity and Indigenous cultural values, and how nature has recovered. The work reveals a picture of almost unfathomable destruction. More than 1,600 native species had at...
Venice Title ‘Valeria Is Getting Married’ Sells to W-FILM in Germany, HBO Europe in Central and Eastern Europe (EXCLUSIVE)
Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal has struck a deal with W-FILM in Germany for the distribution rights for Venice Film Festival title “Valeria Is Getting Married,” while HBO Europe has taken the film in 15 Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic. “Valeria Is Getting Married” is an Israeli-Ukrainian co-production and the second feature film by Israeli female director Michal Vinik. The film follows the emotional journey of two Ukrainian sisters over the course of one day. The younger sister, Valeria, has arrived in Israel to join her sister Christina and to meet the man she has...
Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges. Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.
Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
Holidaymakers warned of 10-week wait for new passports amid fee hike
Holidaymakers have been warned to allow 10 weeks for new passports if they are planning to travel abroad this summer.According to The Daily Telegraph, the Home Office has advised that the 10-week deadline introduced during the pandemic would remain in place due to an “elevated” and “volatile” demand for travel documents.Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly told MPs: “We expect elevated demand for passports throughout the year – and demand can be volatile – so customers should continue to allow 10 weeks. I urge people to apply in good time and not at the last minute.”It comes after figures obtained by...
