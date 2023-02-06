ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
BBC

Australia blocks coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef

For the first time in history, Australia has blocked the creation of a coal mine under environmental laws. The government on Thursday rejected a proposal for a new mine about 10km (6.2 miles) from the Great Barrier Reef. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the project posed an unacceptable risk to...
The US Sun

Spain holiday update as Brits warned of new rules

BRITS on holiday in Spain are in limbo today as the exact date for the lifting of face masks on public transport remains unclear. The Spanish government was due to make the decision on February 6, with the new relaxations coming into force today. But no ruling was made yesterday...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Palm Trees, Cape York, Queensland, Australia By Marylou Badeaux

The very northern point of Queensland, Australia is known as the Cape York Peninsula. I was on a cruise around Australia and we stopped at this point so we could hike to the point which is the most northern point. We got to the beach via zodiacs and then started a big climb over high hills dodging rocks, crevices, and the like. What was really interesting was how the water seemed to turn to a shimmering gold/brown because of the colours of the sky. The tide was going out so there were puddles of water in the sand. You can hardly delineate the differences due to the water seeming to be the same colour as the sand. Definitely a remote part of Australia!
thebrag.com

“I’m done with the vaccine”: Karl Stefanovic slams COVID booster shots

Karl Stefanovic is “done” with the COVID vaccine, and said that the won’t be getting any more booster shots. The TV host addressed the news that a fifth booster shot for COVID is now available for Australians over 30 and spoke about his concerns over vaccine-related complications.
Reuters

Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
marketscreener.com

Canada expands temporary work permit program for Hong Kong residents

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government is broadening the criteria for Hong Kong residents to apply to work in Canada through a temporary work permit program that was introduced after China imposed new security rules on the former British colony in 2020, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Monday. Canada...
TheConversationAU

200 experts dissected the Black Summer bushfires in unprecedented detail. Here are 6 lessons to heed

The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 were cataclysmic: a landmark in Australia’s environmental history. They burnt more than 10 million hectares, mostly forests in southeast Australia. Many of our most distinctive, ancient and vulnerable species were worst affected. A new book released today, titled Australia’s Megafires, synthesises the extent of the losses. The work involved contributions from more than 200 scientists and experts. It provides the most comprehensive assessment yet of how the fires affected biodiversity and Indigenous cultural values, and how nature has recovered. The work reveals a picture of almost unfathomable destruction. More than 1,600 native species had at...
Variety

Venice Title ‘Valeria Is Getting Married’ Sells to W-FILM in Germany, HBO Europe in Central and Eastern Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal has struck a deal with W-FILM in Germany for the distribution rights for Venice Film Festival title “Valeria Is Getting Married,” while HBO Europe has taken the film in 15 Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic. “Valeria Is Getting Married” is an Israeli-Ukrainian co-production and the second feature film by Israeli female director Michal Vinik. The film follows the emotional journey of two Ukrainian sisters over the course of one day. The younger sister, Valeria, has arrived in Israel to join her sister Christina and to meet the man she has...
The Associated Press

Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges. Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.
Popular Science

Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park

In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
The Independent

Holidaymakers warned of 10-week wait for new passports amid fee hike

Holidaymakers have been warned to allow 10 weeks for new passports if they are planning to travel abroad this summer.According to The Daily Telegraph, the Home Office has advised that the 10-week deadline introduced during the pandemic would remain in place due to an “elevated” and “volatile” demand for travel documents.Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly told MPs: “We expect elevated demand for passports throughout the year – and demand can be volatile – so customers should continue to allow 10 weeks. I urge people to apply in good time and not at the last minute.”It comes after figures obtained by...

