The very northern point of Queensland, Australia is known as the Cape York Peninsula. I was on a cruise around Australia and we stopped at this point so we could hike to the point which is the most northern point. We got to the beach via zodiacs and then started a big climb over high hills dodging rocks, crevices, and the like. What was really interesting was how the water seemed to turn to a shimmering gold/brown because of the colours of the sky. The tide was going out so there were puddles of water in the sand. You can hardly delineate the differences due to the water seeming to be the same colour as the sand. Definitely a remote part of Australia!

2 DAYS AGO