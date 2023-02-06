Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport continues feeling impact of Covid-19
Those 15 million visitors a year pump an estimated $2 Billion into our local economy. City leaders reach a compromise that could keep people safe during Mardi Gras parades. And it also keeps business owners happy. Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The mural...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Gulfport
You are looking for the greatest hotel listing in the Gulfport territory, right? In this blog article, I’m going to discuss the greatest hotel listing with in the Gulfport territory. Also, a direction map link from your place, and Web Link details, address, estimate regular users ratings, Support Hotline,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world. The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades. “It’s...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Police Arrest Protesters After Dispute
Five people have been arrested following a confrontation between police and protesters in a south Mississippi city over the October death of a Black teenager who was shot by police. The arrest followed protests Thursday at a city building in Gulfport, where demonstrations have taken place for months in response...
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
WLOX
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a boy injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive. Investigators say the victim is a boy under the age of 16, who is in critical condition at an out...
OnlyInYourState
There Are 4 Exceptional Places To Grab A Life-Changing Plate of Shrimp All In The Small Town Of Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a beautiful plate of pasta, Kiln has something for all shrimp lovers.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Restaurants Just Might Have The Most Authentic Indian Food In All Of Mississippi
It’s easy to find great restaurants in Mississippi. The Magnolia State has all the classic southern choices as well as its own famous inventions. Who hasn’t dreamed of comeback sauce on a catfish po’boy? Yet, sometimes we crave great food from beyond our borders. As lovers of spice, Indian food is a popular and welcome alternative in the ‘Sipp. The vast and ancient art of Indian cooking has many variations, each delightfully delicious and crave-worthy. Whether it’s new to you or you’re already dreaming of tandoori, these three authentic Indian restaurants in Mississippi will have you coming back for more:
Q&A With The Road to Hancock County: From Tragedy to Triumph Author And Inmate James Odell (Hancock County, Mississippi)
(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) James Odell is from Arlington Texas. He is forty-five years old and has three daughters. Author James Odell’s sole purpose in life now is to help those enslaved by the disease of addiction to make better choices. He plans to do this through education, treatment centers, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Jesus Christ. James Odell has spoken at multiple churches, schools, and treatment centers all over South Mississippi.
WLOX
Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot in the leg and foot following a physical altercation at a Moss Point gas station Monday morning, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says. Chief Ashley says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Moss Point Express on the corner...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious
In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
