It’s easy to find great restaurants in Mississippi. The Magnolia State has all the classic southern choices as well as its own famous inventions. Who hasn’t dreamed of comeback sauce on a catfish po’boy? Yet, sometimes we crave great food from beyond our borders. As lovers of spice, Indian food is a popular and welcome alternative in the ‘Sipp. The vast and ancient art of Indian cooking has many variations, each delightfully delicious and crave-worthy. Whether it’s new to you or you’re already dreaming of tandoori, these three authentic Indian restaurants in Mississippi will have you coming back for more:

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO