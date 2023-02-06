Wintry showers are set to tear through parts of the UK this week as “dangerous” winds send temperatures plunging below freezing.Lows of between -2C and -3C are expected overnight in rural areas across the north of England, as well as in some major urban centres.The Met Office told The Independent that some of the coldest temperatures in the coming days would likely descend on Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, while temperatures further north in Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to sit above freezing.North and northwestern Scotland will be the epicentre for much of the UK’s more dramatic weather this week,...

1 DAY AGO