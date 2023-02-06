Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Winter Storm ‘Barbara’ on the Way to Israel
Residents of the Jewish State are bracing for the blustery winter storm ‘Barbara’ that is making its way across the eastern Mediterranean from Greece towards Israel. Barbara was formed as the result of a high pressure front over Europe that extended from northwestern Africa to Scandinavia, combined with low pressure in the east and southeastern sections of Europe.
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
Stretching from Texas to Tennessee, the storm will continue through at least Thursday morning, affecting travel and possibly knocking out power in some areas. Thousands of flights have been disrupted.
Dangerously cold weather forecast across central, northern US
As a winter storm brings heavy snow to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest, the central and northern U.S. will see temperatures plummet as arctic air moves into the regions.
WOLF
Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
watchers.news
Frozen In Time: Epic Scenes from Ice Storms in the US
Get an up-close look at the devastating ice storms that have swept across the United States in this awe-inspiring video. From Texas to Arkansas to Tennessee, see the stunning scenes captured from the frontlines of the storm. Experience the chaos and beauty of the frozen landscape as power lines and...
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
The Mysterious Deaths of Nine Hikers in Heavy Snow Still Baffle the World Today
The mysterious icy deaths of nine hikers still baffle the world today. On the fateful night of February 1st, 1959, tragedy struck the mountain ranges of Ural, in what is now Russia. Nine ski-hikers perished under mysterious circumstances - an enduring mystery that has remained unsolved for decades.
CBC News
Heavy rain, snowfall expected for parts of southern B.C.
Heavy rain and fresh snow are expected for parts of southern B.C. as a wet weather system rolls across the province. On the coast, Environment Canada is forecasting up to 80 millimetres of rain for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound before Tuesday afternoon. A rainfall warning said localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
UK weather: -3C freeze as wintry showers and ‘dangerous’ winds descend
Wintry showers are set to tear through parts of the UK this week as “dangerous” winds send temperatures plunging below freezing.Lows of between -2C and -3C are expected overnight in rural areas across the north of England, as well as in some major urban centres.The Met Office told The Independent that some of the coldest temperatures in the coming days would likely descend on Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, while temperatures further north in Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to sit above freezing.North and northwestern Scotland will be the epicentre for much of the UK’s more dramatic weather this week,...
Winter weather moves over Northeast after dumping snow on Michigan, Indiana
Severe winter weather is expected to continue to track eastward on Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain from the storm was forecast to impact travel conditions.
natureworldnews.com
South America Experience 10 Degrees Celsius Heatwave, as a Storm Forms in Texas and Heavy Snow Falls in Washington
The unrelenting and record-breaking heat is expected to continue this week in parts of South America. Temperatures in Chile, Argentina, and Paraguay are expected to reach the mid-to-high 30s Celsius, with maximum temperatures reaching 40C in northern Argentina. These temperatures are at least 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above the...
104.1 WIKY
Blaze at Turkey’s Iskenderun port under control -maritime authority
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A container blaze at Turkey’s southern port of Iskenderun has been brought under control, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Wednesday, following combined extinguishing efforts from land, sea and air. Operations at the port were shut down until further notice after a fire broke out...
CBC News
Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says
Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening.
Time Out Global
A ‘750-mile blizzard’ could chuck down three full inches of snow next week
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it’s about to get very cold and extremely windy. After a short stint of calm and clear weather, forecasters are saying that some parts of the country face a 90 percent risk of blizzards next week. Maps tracking the...
natureworldnews.com
Snow Will Blanket the United Kingdom as a -3C Freeze Prompts Emergency Measures
Snow is expected in the next 48 hours, following cold overnight weather that prompted local authorities to activate emergency measures. Yesterday, Mayor Sadiq Khan was one of several regional leaders in the south of England to activate the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), a measure that provides immediate assistance to rough sleepers during adverse weather conditions.
104.1 WIKY
China warns of more extreme weather in 2023
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s regions have been warned to prepare for more extreme weather this year after record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country’s power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer. China’s southern regions need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and...
Warning UK faces ‘sudden’ weather event that previously led to ‘Beast from the East’
The Met Office has warned of a new ‘stratospheric event’ that previously led to the 2018’s Beast from the East snowstorm. Despite the name, Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) can cause very cold conditions similar to five years ago, when the UK saw up to 22 inches of snowfall. An SSW refers to a sudden warming up in the stratosphere, up to about 50 °C in a couple of days, between six and 30 miles above the earth’s surface. It is so high up that we do not feel it but it has a knock-on effect to the...
