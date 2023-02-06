Read full article on original website
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps
Love 'em or hate 'em, they are what they are.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
ourmshome.com
The Secret Coast is One of the 9 Best Presidents’ Day Fishing Destinations in the US for 2023!
Presidents’ Day is coming up soon and while the traditional cherry pie is a common staple, there are about as many ways to celebrate this holiday as there are presidents. Many of them have been avid fishermen. If you want to follow in their footsteps, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the world, has got you covered. The platform recently released its list of the best fishing destinations for Presidents’ Day 2023. The Secret Coast came third!
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
WLOX
Former opioid addict seeks to help others with medical cannabis dispensary
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - John Arnold with Coast Cannabis in Bay St. Louis is on a mission to help people beat something he struggled with for years: opioid addiction. For Arnold, his addiction started after he broke his foot in 18 places thanks to an injury at work in 2004.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Gulfport
You are looking for the greatest hotel listing in the Gulfport territory, right? In this blog article, I’m going to discuss the greatest hotel listing with in the Gulfport territory. Also, a direction map link from your place, and Web Link details, address, estimate regular users ratings, Support Hotline,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Northshore overdoses have coroner "sounding the alarm"
Three more men in St. Tammany Parish died from apparent drug overdoses over the weekend. “Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is sounding the alarm,”
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
