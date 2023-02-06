Read full article on original website
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.
Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'
Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense
Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue? Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe. Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
Judge orders former social worker to pay councilwoman $3 million in defamation lawsuit
A district judge has ordered former Arapahoe County Human Services caseworker Robin Niceta to pay $3 million to Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky after Jurinsky sued Niceta for slander, libel and outrageous conduct. Jurinsky's legal action said Niceta slandered her by allegedly filing a false report accusing Jurinsky of abusing her infant son."In my lifetime I will not see $3 million from Robin Niceta," said Jurinsky, who said she was not concerned about the monetary award but wanted "to hold Robin accountable for her actions against me."In 2022, Jurinsky appeared on a radio talk show and called then-Aurora Police Chief...
Pope Francis says homosexuality is 'not a crime' but remains a 'sin' among Catholic doctrine
Pope Francis said Catholic Church bishops need to do more to support those in the LGBTQ community, especially in those countries where they are persecuted.
Financier Leon Black Loses ‘Unavailing’ Sanctions Motion Against Lawyers for Woman Who Accused Him of Rape
Financier Leon Black lost his attempt to sanction the attorneys for a woman who accused him of raping her — and then silencing her over the course of a decade with a six-figure hush money payout. The former CEO of the multi-billion dollar hedge fund Apollo Global Management, Black...
Outrage as UN human rights lawyer accuses Downing Street of 'racial trope' over race report
Dominique Day chaired a working group of experts on people of African descent which said there had been a failure to tackle 'systemic' racism in the UK.
governing.com
The Biggest Social Issues to Watch in 2023
Editor's note: These social issue briefs originally appeared in our annual Issues to Watch, which was published on Jan. 10. You can read the entire article here. A surprisingly important political theme in 2022 was the state-led backlash against “ESG investing” — the investment strategies that stress environmental, social and corporate governance factors in addition to financial performance. The group of practices that make up ESG have fairly long histories and have been known by other names. Those include socially responsible investing, in which investors buy shares in companies that promote good social outcomes and avoid giving money to others — for example, tobacco companies — that they see as a social detriment.
Washington Examiner
No, the United States is not reeling from police brutality
ABC News has a reputation as a left-wing propaganda network. It didn’t do much to shed that reputation heading into Biden’s State of the Union address. As part of the introductory montage leading into Biden’s speech, a voice-over stated that the country was suffering from police brutality.
‘Social justice’ hijacks therapy, foreign bands, stay away and other commentary
Woke watch: ‘Social Justice’ Hijacks Therapy After a “graduate student at Antioch University” criticized the school’s “radical approach to training therapists,” notes Ethan Blevins at The Hill, Antioch “issued a public statement blasting” the student “as a transphobic white supremacist” and “reportedly created a ‘crisis team’ ” to deal with “trauma” she “allegedly caused.” Like many other grad programs, the school teaches would-be therapists “to bury the individual” beneath “group identities” and requires signing “a ‘civility pledge,’ in which they acknowledge their ‘privileged and marginalized identities.’ ” “It is remarkable that any university has arrived at a place where it considers one dissenting...
