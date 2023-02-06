Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
NEWSBTC
AI Token The Graph (GRT) Sees Correction, But How High Can The Price Go?
The price of The Graph’s native token, GRT, has gained a whopping 114% in the last seven days. However, within the last few hours, the price has experienced a major correction of about 23%. After trading for $0.2322 at one point, GRT is trading at $0.1871 as of press time.
astaga.com
Cardano Could See another 36% Price Gains With Whale Activity
The crypto markets have bounced again strongly this yr in 2023, and altcoins significantly have been having fun with a gala time. Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has rallied by greater than 60% for the reason that starting of the yr and is presently buying and selling at $0.399 with a market cap of $13.8 billion.
NEWSBTC
Baby Doge Coin Grows 124% In Last 7 Days – Is This The Next Big Thing In Crypto?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has been maintaining a steady and strong price action in the last few weeks. For instance, in the last seven days alone, the fast-rising meme coin has tallied an impressive 124% increase – a feat not all of its rivals can match in any given period.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook
A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
cryptoslate.com
FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens decline 10% as 18M burn becomes imminent
Crypto exchange Huobi said DebtDAO would burn 18 million FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens later today because it rallied to a much higher value than the recommended price, according to a Feb. 7 statement. Debt DAO previously issued 20 million FUD tokens valued at $1 each, representing around $100 million...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
