investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
NEWSBTC

AI Token The Graph (GRT) Sees Correction, But How High Can The Price Go?

The price of The Graph’s native token, GRT, has gained a whopping 114% in the last seven days. However, within the last few hours, the price has experienced a major correction of about 23%. After trading for $0.2322 at one point, GRT is trading at $0.1871 as of press time.
astaga.com

Cardano Could See another 36% Price Gains With Whale Activity

The crypto markets have bounced again strongly this yr in 2023, and altcoins significantly have been having fun with a gala time. Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has rallied by greater than 60% for the reason that starting of the yr and is presently buying and selling at $0.399 with a market cap of $13.8 billion.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook

A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
investing.com

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
cryptoslate.com

FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens decline 10% as 18M burn becomes imminent

Crypto exchange Huobi said DebtDAO would burn 18 million FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens later today because it rallied to a much higher value than the recommended price, according to a Feb. 7 statement. Debt DAO previously issued 20 million FUD tokens valued at $1 each, representing around $100 million...

