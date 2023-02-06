WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Below, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a rainy, chilly low pressure system that has been trending slower for this weekend, but it continues with a mainly dry, toasty Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to at least the upper 60s for coastal sections of the Cape Fear Region; middle 70s will mix in on the mainland. Intervals and sun and west or southwest breezes will make the warmth possible as rain chances keep a fairly low profile: 0% for Wednesday night and 20% for Thursday.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO