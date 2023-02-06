Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to fly high ahead of next rainy, chilly system
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Below, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a rainy, chilly low pressure system that has been trending slower for this weekend, but it continues with a mainly dry, toasty Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to at least the upper 60s for coastal sections of the Cape Fear Region; middle 70s will mix in on the mainland. Intervals and sun and west or southwest breezes will make the warmth possible as rain chances keep a fairly low profile: 0% for Wednesday night and 20% for Thursday.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rising and, eventually, rain chances too
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After frosty 30s to start Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast features a milder temperature trend. Afternoon highs soared deep into the 60s. Lower 70s Wednesday are expected, and, perhaps apart from locations right on the water, 70s also appear probable for Thursday. Highs will dip back into the 50s this weekend.
Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WECT
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Wilmington, Kure Beach, Navassa to receive state grants to study alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington, Kure Beach and Navassa are three of 25 North Carolina communities that are receiving part of $2.06 million in state grants from NCDOT to determine alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians that could be a good fit in their communities. The Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
WATCH: Leland Fire/Rescue crews fight working vehicle fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Video from Leland Fire/Rescue shows its crews fighting a vehicle fire near Mt. Misery Road and U.S. 74/76 on Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a working vehicle fire in the area of Mt. Misery Rd and 74/76,” said Leland Fire/Rescue in a social media post. “Crews on scene included Engine 51, Truck 53, Safety 5, and Chief 501.”
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day. SCDNR will have a boat searching the water...
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a...
WilmingtonBiz
Harbor Freight To Open Second Location In Wilmington
Discount tool store Harbor Freight Tools has announced plans to open a second location in Wilmington. The California-based company will open the new location this spring in the Ogden area at 7316 Market St., according to a news release. Construction on the new store has already started but an official...
whqr.org
Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
Comments / 0