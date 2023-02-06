ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to fly high ahead of next rainy, chilly system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Below, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a rainy, chilly low pressure system that has been trending slower for this weekend, but it continues with a mainly dry, toasty Thursday. Expect temperatures to swell to at least the upper 60s for coastal sections of the Cape Fear Region; middle 70s will mix in on the mainland. Intervals and sun and west or southwest breezes will make the warmth possible as rain chances keep a fairly low profile: 0% for Wednesday night and 20% for Thursday.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures rising and, eventually, rain chances too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After frosty 30s to start Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast features a milder temperature trend. Afternoon highs soared deep into the 60s. Lower 70s Wednesday are expected, and, perhaps apart from locations right on the water, 70s also appear probable for Thursday. Highs will dip back into the 50s this weekend.
WNCT

Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WECT

Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
WECT

Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT

WATCH: Leland Fire/Rescue crews fight working vehicle fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Video from Leland Fire/Rescue shows its crews fighting a vehicle fire near Mt. Misery Road and U.S. 74/76 on Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a working vehicle fire in the area of Mt. Misery Rd and 74/76,” said Leland Fire/Rescue in a social media post. “Crews on scene included Engine 51, Truck 53, Safety 5, and Chief 501.”
WECT

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
WilmingtonBiz

Harbor Freight To Open Second Location In Wilmington

Discount tool store Harbor Freight Tools has announced plans to open a second location in Wilmington. The California-based company will open the new location this spring in the Ogden area at 7316 Market St., according to a news release. Construction on the new store has already started but an official...
whqr.org

Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter

It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
