Hutchinson, KS

🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons can't overcome hot-shooting Coffeyville in road loss

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Blue Dragons fell behind early en route to a 90-68 loss on Wednesday inside Nellis Hall at No. 18 Coffeyville. Hutchinson (15-10, 9-10 KJCCC) never had a lead in the game, as the hot-shooting Red Ravens set and controlled the tempo for the entire 40 minutes. Coffeyville shot 53 percent from the floor, while knocking down nine three-pointers in the process.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks return home to face Maize

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams return home for the first of two home games this week as they face a non-league foe in Goddard Eisenhower at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Former Shocker Conner Frankamp says he’s safe after Turkey earthquake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State basketball star Conner Frankamp, who’s playing professionally overseas and living in Gaziantep, Turkey, 33 miles from the epicenter of a massive earthquake this weekend that has killed more than 2,500, says he and his family are safe. Frankamp posted on social media...
WICHITA, KS
thefabricator.com

The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder

When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
HUTCHINSON, KS
New BBBS match space open

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new match activity space for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Reno County is open. This space can used for site-based matches who are not able to meet at the school, community-based matches who are in their first 30 days, HCC students living in the dorms, or any match looking for fun, new things to do.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kidron Bethel to hold dedication Feb. 16

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Kidron Bethel Village, a life plan campus of Bluestem Communities, will celebrate new and renovated spaces with a dedication event for its Live Forward project at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A short program and dedication ceremony will kick off the event with self-guided tours of the building to follow.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
HHS choirs offer Singing Valentines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Expressives and Harmonics choirs at Hutchinson High School will travel to perform Singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day. The HHS choir groups will travel to perform special serenades on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Singing Valentines are available to the public, and are $20 each. “We...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Bethany College to host Deirdre Mask

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Award-winning journalist, author, professor, and lawyer Deirdre Mask will be coming to Bethany College on April 11. Described as "a writer, lawyer, and sometimes academic," Mask will discuss her book, 'The Address Book: What street addresses reveal about identity, race, wealth and power.'. In this wide-ranging...
LINDSBORG, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
