🏀 WBB: Second half comeback lifts Blue Dragons over Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Blue Dragons erased an 18-point deficit in the second half to come from behind and defeat the Coffeyville Red Ravens 68-63 on Wednesday inside Nellis Hall. Hutchinson fell behind 53-35 with just over 3 minutes remaining in the third period, and then trailed 56-42 entering...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons can't overcome hot-shooting Coffeyville in road loss
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Blue Dragons fell behind early en route to a 90-68 loss on Wednesday inside Nellis Hall at No. 18 Coffeyville. Hutchinson (15-10, 9-10 KJCCC) never had a lead in the game, as the hot-shooting Red Ravens set and controlled the tempo for the entire 40 minutes. Coffeyville shot 53 percent from the floor, while knocking down nine three-pointers in the process.
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks return home to face Maize
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams return home for the first of two home games this week as they face a non-league foe in Goddard Eisenhower at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action...
Buhler/Great Bend Basketball games Tuesday at alternate site
The Great Bend Panthers Tuesday night (February 7) basketball games will be played at Prairie Hills Middle School (3200 Lucille Dr.) just off 30th Avenue east of Hutchinson. The change is being made due to problems with the main gym at Buhler High School. The major limitation will be seating...
WIBW
Former Shocker Conner Frankamp says he’s safe after Turkey earthquake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State basketball star Conner Frankamp, who’s playing professionally overseas and living in Gaziantep, Turkey, 33 miles from the epicenter of a massive earthquake this weekend that has killed more than 2,500, says he and his family are safe. Frankamp posted on social media...
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
thefabricator.com
The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder
When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain East into tonight, strong winds approaching
A storm system positioned to our south is taking on a slight tilt. This is favorable for bringing a cold rain into central and eastern Kansas through early tonight. Some sleet will also mix in from time to time as the atmosphere cools. Areas most likely impacted will be along...
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Planning Commission Recommends Approval for High School Stadium Lights, Scoreboard
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Following nearly 2 hours of discussion and comments Monday night, the McPherson Planning Commission recommended the City Commission approve a conditional use permit to add stadium lights and a scoreboard to the athletic field at McPherson High School. This will be the first phase of improvements...
New BBBS match space open
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new match activity space for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Reno County is open. This space can used for site-based matches who are not able to meet at the school, community-based matches who are in their first 30 days, HCC students living in the dorms, or any match looking for fun, new things to do.
Kidron Bethel to hold dedication Feb. 16
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Kidron Bethel Village, a life plan campus of Bluestem Communities, will celebrate new and renovated spaces with a dedication event for its Live Forward project at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A short program and dedication ceremony will kick off the event with self-guided tours of the building to follow.
HHS choirs offer Singing Valentines
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Expressives and Harmonics choirs at Hutchinson High School will travel to perform Singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day. The HHS choir groups will travel to perform special serenades on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Singing Valentines are available to the public, and are $20 each. “We...
Bethany College to host Deirdre Mask
LINDSBORG, Kan. — Award-winning journalist, author, professor, and lawyer Deirdre Mask will be coming to Bethany College on April 11. Described as "a writer, lawyer, and sometimes academic," Mask will discuss her book, 'The Address Book: What street addresses reveal about identity, race, wealth and power.'. In this wide-ranging...
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
kcur.org
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.
