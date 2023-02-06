ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Athletics Adds Brandi Stuart To Administrative Staff

Penn State announced Wednesday its hiring of Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations. Stuart’s hiring comes as part of an effort by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to reorganize Penn State’s upper-level administration following his arrival at Penn State. Stuart,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

The Women of Penn State Football, Part 1: Operations

You hear a lot about head coaches, assistant coaches and the idea of ever-growing support staffs across college athletics. Football is as much an arms race to collect actual on-field talent as it is growing a small army behind that talent. Walk into Penn State’s Lasch Building and you’re just as likely to see someone who doesn’t play football as you are someone who does.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class

Five high school seniors signed their letters of intent to play for Erica Dambach’s perennial Penn State women’s soccer powerhouse program, the team announced Tuesday. The new Nittany Lions, hailing from the Midwest, New England, and right here in Pennsylvania, will represent Penn State starting in the fall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football in a great spot with major 2024 recruit

Penn State Football will look to continue its recent recruiting success in the 2024 cycle. Penn State Football needs to continue to add elite talent to the program and it may have an opportunity to do so soon. One of the best wide receivers in the Mid-Atlantic region in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Overtime Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 79-74

Penn State men’s basketball (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) lost a tough 79-74 overtime battle against Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten). Jalen Pickett led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Seth Lundy added 14 points and nine rebounds to the box score. Camren Wynter had a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves Up One Spot In Latest USCHO Rankings

Penn State men’s hockey moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 8 comes after the Nittany Lions split their series with Ohio State in Columbus over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team picked up a vital 4-3 game-one win thanks to a late goal from Kevin Wall. However, Penn State once again couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 4-2 the following night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your Guide To State College’s Valentine’s Day Events

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. For many couples, this means scrambling to secure a perfect restaurant reservation. For all the singles out there, it’s time to grab your friends and hit the town. Whether you’re hopelessly in love or single as ever, we’ve got your Valentine’s Day plans covered.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?

Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Expected To Open February 10

Hummus, tzatziki, and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is set to open in downtown State College on Friday, February 10, after originally planning to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way underneath The Maxxen, Mezeh will soon be serving up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy