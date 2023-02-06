Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Adds Brandi Stuart To Administrative Staff
Penn State announced Wednesday its hiring of Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations. Stuart’s hiring comes as part of an effort by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to reorganize Penn State’s upper-level administration following his arrival at Penn State. Stuart,...
State College
The Women of Penn State Football, Part 1: Operations
You hear a lot about head coaches, assistant coaches and the idea of ever-growing support staffs across college athletics. Football is as much an arms race to collect actual on-field talent as it is growing a small army behind that talent. Walk into Penn State’s Lasch Building and you’re just as likely to see someone who doesn’t play football as you are someone who does.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling’s Gary Steen Primed To Conclude Season On High Note
Penn State wrestling is less than a month away from the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and grapplers like Gary Steen are set on ending the conference slate with an exclamation point. Steen is currently 5-10 on the season, with just one of his triumphs coming after the...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class
Five high school seniors signed their letters of intent to play for Erica Dambach’s perennial Penn State women’s soccer powerhouse program, the team announced Tuesday. The new Nittany Lions, hailing from the Midwest, New England, and right here in Pennsylvania, will represent Penn State starting in the fall.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football in a great spot with major 2024 recruit
Penn State Football will look to continue its recent recruiting success in the 2024 cycle. Penn State Football needs to continue to add elite talent to the program and it may have an opportunity to do so soon. One of the best wide receivers in the Mid-Atlantic region in the...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Moving ‘In The Right Direction’ In Pursuit Of Winning Culture
Penn State men’s lacrosse started its season off strong with a 21-11 win over Lafayette on Saturday, February 4. Coincidentally, last year’s season also started off on a strong note with a 20-15 win against Lafayette. Unfortunately for Penn State, though, that win was one of only three the entire season, as the Nittany Lions finished 3-11.
Onward State
‘It’s Do Or Die’: Writing On The Wall For Penn State Hoops Following Two-Game Slump
Coming off two losses to No. 1 Purdue and Nebraska, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry was blunt regarding recent talks of Penn State’s chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament at the team’s media availability on Monday afternoon. “There won’t be postseason play if...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Overtime Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 79-74
Penn State men’s basketball (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) lost a tough 79-74 overtime battle against Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten). Jalen Pickett led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Seth Lundy added 14 points and nine rebounds to the box score. Camren Wynter had a...
Onward State
Comprehensive Penn State Sports Roundup: January 23 To February 5
Spring semester classes have started to pick up, and so have sports. Several of Penn State’s sports teams are in the full swing of things, and some are just getting their seasons started. While you’ve probably heard about some of the more dominant wins by Penn State sports teams...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Coastal Carolina Transfer Lina Perugini
The grind for Katie Schumacher-Cawley never stops…not even in the offseason. The Nittany Lions have picked up 5’7″ Coastal Carolina defensive specialist Lina Perugini through the transfer portal. The former Chanticleer announced Monday that she’ll use her fifth and final year of eligibility in Happy Valley.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves Up One Spot In Latest USCHO Rankings
Penn State men’s hockey moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 8 comes after the Nittany Lions split their series with Ohio State in Columbus over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team picked up a vital 4-3 game-one win thanks to a late goal from Kevin Wall. However, Penn State once again couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 4-2 the following night.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey To Host Sled Hockey Charity Game February 11
Penn State men’s hockey will host the first annual Sled Hockey Classic on Saturday, February 11, against the Happy Valley Coyotes at Pegula Ice Arena in a player-organized charity event. The teams will play in a 20-minute scrimmage at approximately 11:30 a.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and...
Digital Collegian
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Onward State
Your Guide To State College’s Valentine’s Day Events
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. For many couples, this means scrambling to secure a perfect restaurant reservation. For all the singles out there, it’s time to grab your friends and hit the town. Whether you’re hopelessly in love or single as ever, we’ve got your Valentine’s Day plans covered.
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?
Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
Onward State
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Expected To Open February 10
Hummus, tzatziki, and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is set to open in downtown State College on Friday, February 10, after originally planning to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way underneath The Maxxen, Mezeh will soon be serving up...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
