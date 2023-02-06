Read full article on original website
Erie Police investigating overnight rollover crash in east Erie
Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie. According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning. The vehicle was traveling […]
Crews respond to early morning rollover crash in west Millcreek
West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]
Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Vehicle Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in Clinton Township. According to a public information report...
Assault and robbery on I-79 sees four face charges
Four people are facing charges after police found a man on I-79 who said he’d been attacked and robbed. State police say troopers were called to I-79 in Franklin Township on Jan. 29 to check on someone on the median near mile marker 16.
wnynewsnow.com
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
Utica Man Accused of Burglary at CE Co-Op Substation in Mineral Township
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have made an arrest in a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. Court documents indicate PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Steven P. Webber, of Utica, on...
Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
Family of Warren County man accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary...
Fire crews battle three house fire on Erie’s east side
An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side. The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the 1200 block of East 21st Street. City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie […]
Police Investigating Cases of Identity Theft in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are actively investigating two reports of theft by deception in Venango County. According to a pair of releases issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, for a theft by deception incident that occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on January 27.
Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes remanded, awaits trial
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua […]
East Erie fire leads to demolition of structure
An early morning fire broke out in an east Erie neighborhood. Three homes in the 1200 block of East 21st Street were damaged after a fire on Friday. The first calls for the blaze went out around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The fire reportedly started in the middle house and spread in both directions. “All […]
yourdailylocal.com
Multiple Dead Animals Found by PSP in Search of Warren County Home
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – A total of 13 dead animals were found by Pennsylvania State Police after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Tidioute Enterprise Road, Southwest Township, Warren County for a welfare check on Feb. 6. During the welfare check, members found the residence to be in deplorable conditions, with no running water or heat.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in 1976 missing persons case
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Cases team is asking the public for help in connection with a missing person's case from 1976. Judith Threlkeld, 22, disappeared in 1976. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue in Silver Creek after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library. She was reported missing by Silver Creek Police on March 8, 1976.
Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing ‘Hey Dude’ Shoes in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of stealing shoes from a store in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to the Shoe Sensation located at...
wesb.com
PSP Find 14 Deceased Animals During Check in Warren County
The Pennsylvania State Police found a total of 14 deceased animals during a search of a property in Warren County. Troopers responded to a residence in Southwest Township on Monday for a welfare check, and reportedly found what they called “deplorable conditions,” including a goat carcass allegedly found inside an enclosed porch.
Local Man Jailed After Failing to Appear in Court to Face Dog Law Violations
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for reportedly failing to appear in court on dog law violations. According to a press release from the Venango County Sheriff’s Office issued on Friday, February 10, 23-year-old Dion L. May, of Oil City, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
