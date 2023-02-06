ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Erie Police investigating overnight rollover crash in east Erie

Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie.  According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning. The vehicle was traveling […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
TITUSVILLE, PA
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
FRANKLIN, PA
Fire crews battle three house fire on Erie’s east side

An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side. The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the 1200 block of East 21st Street. City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie […]
ERIE, PA
Police Investigating Cases of Identity Theft in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are actively investigating two reports of theft by deception in Venango County. According to a pair of releases issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, for a theft by deception incident that occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on January 27.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
East Erie fire leads to demolition of structure

An early morning fire broke out in an east Erie neighborhood. Three homes in the 1200 block of East 21st Street were damaged after a fire on Friday. The first calls for the blaze went out around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The fire reportedly started in the middle house and spread in both directions. “All […]
ERIE, PA
Multiple Dead Animals Found by PSP in Search of Warren County Home

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – A total of 13 dead animals were found by Pennsylvania State Police after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Tidioute Enterprise Road, Southwest Township, Warren County for a welfare check on Feb. 6. During the welfare check, members found the residence to be in deplorable conditions, with no running water or heat.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in 1976 missing persons case

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Cases team is asking the public for help in connection with a missing person's case from 1976. Judith Threlkeld, 22, disappeared in 1976. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue in Silver Creek after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library. She was reported missing by Silver Creek Police on March 8, 1976.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
PSP Find 14 Deceased Animals During Check in Warren County

The Pennsylvania State Police found a total of 14 deceased animals during a search of a property in Warren County. Troopers responded to a residence in Southwest Township on Monday for a welfare check, and reportedly found what they called “deplorable conditions,” including a goat carcass allegedly found inside an enclosed porch.
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

