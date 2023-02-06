Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Chikungunya Fever market. It covers emerging therapies for Chikungunya Fever in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
MDMA News: Optimi's New Drug Now Available, Revive Advances Transdermal Patch Evaluations
Considering MDMA will likely be the first psychedelic to receive FDA approval for psychotherapeutic use to treat serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, several publicly listed companies are developing related products such as next-generation psychedelics- or a new delivery system to the human body. Optimi Health, Ready To Offer...
Benzinga
Precigen Is Pioneering a Nonsurgical Treatment for a Debilitating Respiratory Disease; Positive Data Released on Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Showed a 50% Complete Response
New hope may be on the horizon for sufferers of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, or RRP, a rare and debilitating disease that typically requires patients to undergo multiple surgeries each year to remove benign tumors called papillomas, that grow in the respiratory tract. Precigen, Inc. PGEN released complete data at a...
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces the successful completion of pre-clinical studies with its second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure
Data from GLPi animal studies demonstrate safety of second-generation DSRii product (DSR 2.0) Data from Phase 1 study of DSR 2.0 in Mexico (CHIHUAHUA) and INDiii filing to US FDA expected in Q1 2023. Planning to start MOJAVE, a US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled multi-center study of DSR 2.0, in...
itbusinessnet.com
Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US FDA
Submission supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package. Denosumab indicated for treating variety of conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women1,2. Sandoz continues to build biosimilars portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality therapies and support healthcare system sustainability. Basel, February 06, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent...
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
drugstorenews.com
TheracosBio receives FDA OK for Brenzavvy
Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. TheracosBio has received permission from the Food and Drug Administration for Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin), an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor. Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Brenzavvy is not recommended for patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook
DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) – clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy, on track to start US Phase 1/2a MOJAVE study in Q2 2023. Total cash position of €18.9 million at end 2022 and cash runway into mid-2023. Conference call with live webcast today at 03:00...
technologynetworks.com
Expert Working Group Lowers Expectations for Alzheimer's Drug Impacts
An expert work group has reframed what is clinically meaningful to slow Alzheimer's disease progression during clinical trials, including treatment impact over time and the need for combination therapies. Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association has published the group's findings and recommendations:. Slowing progression of disease —...
Medagadget.com
Cell Therapy Market to Cross US$ 10,944.3 Mn with a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation
The worldwide cell therapy market was estimated to be worth of US$ 6,876.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$ 10,944.3 Mn. Because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases as well as expanding use of the expanding use of regenerative medicines around the world, the global market for cell therapy is expanding rapidly. Additionally, a greater emphasis on the advancement of cell therapies for the management of straightforward or difficult medical problems is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The cell treatment industry is likely to experience a slow growth, nonetheless, due to the factors like the increased cost of cell therapies and the poor reimbursement environment.
Faro Health Secures $20M to Streamline Smart Clinical Trials
– Faro Health, a cloud-computing company that is developing digital infrastructure for smart clinical trials raises $20M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst to help scale the digital transformation of clinical trials––essentially making it easier and quicker for drug developers to greatly reduce the cost and time of trials.
Medagadget.com
Spinal Cord Injury Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Abbvie, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferrer Internacional S.A
The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Woonsocket Call
Addex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance
Geneva, Switzerland, February 9, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ADS share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and currently meets all other applicable criteria for continued listing.
Woonsocket Call
SeqOne Genomics and the French Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies National Reference Center (CNR-MAT) Pioneer the Use of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Technology to Improve Patient Outcomes in Kidney Disease While Reducing Turnaround Times
SeqOne today announced the results of a long-standing research collaboration with Pr. Laurent Mesnard, Co-Director of the French National center for Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies (CNR-MAT), aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of patients suspected of suffering from thrombotic microangiopathies and atypical Hemolytic syndrome (aHUS). The program involved using Oxford Nanopore’s revolutionary technology to sequence patients at the bedside, dramatically reducing turnaround times to obtaining actionable insights. Patients were sequenced using Oxford Nanopore's adaptive sampling option that makes it possible to target the parts of the genome of interest for thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) and modify the read-depth to explore in detail the regions that contain complex mutations that are hard to detect using standard methods. This Oxford Nanopore-based analysis was compared with traditional short read sequencing approaches in order to establish a benchmark against current standards of care and hence quantify benefits of nanopore sequencing. So far, the program, has analyzed 15 patients demonstrating the potential of the approach and highlighting the following benefits when compared with short read sequencing;
biopharmadive.com
Roche rival to AstraZeneca’s Soliris succeeds in late-stage testing
Roche on Tuesday said its experimental medicine crovalimab showed promise in late-stage testing for a rare blood disorder, keeping the company on track to join a crowded market led by AstraZeneca’s top-selling drug Soliris. The drugmaker's Genentech unit tested the drug in people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH,...
psychologytoday.com
New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
Brightseed Preclinical Data Shows Potential for Bioactive Compounds to Support Gut Barrier Function
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- the bioactives company, today announced preclinical data in the peer-reviewed Journal of Food Bioactives showing that two bioactive compounds found in hemp hulls, N-trans caffeoyltyramine (NCT) and N-trans feruloyltyramine (NFT), have potential to support gut barrier function. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005325/en/ The publication of preclinical data from Brightseed adds to the growing body of research on the potential health benefits of bioactives. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Notice Concerning the Difference between Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Results in the Previous Period
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the difference between its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), which it disclosed on February 9, 2023, and the financial results in the previous period (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021).
Sage Therapeutics-Biogen Partnered Depression Candidate Under Priority FDA Review, Analyst Says Its 'Incrementally Positive'
The FDA has accepted for review a marketing application seeking approval for Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE and Biogen Inc's BIIB zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 5, 2023. William Blair views...
