ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Research, Markets via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Chikungunya Fever market. It covers emerging therapies for Chikungunya Fever in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
Benzinga

Precigen Is Pioneering a Nonsurgical Treatment for a Debilitating Respiratory Disease; Positive Data Released on Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Showed a 50% Complete Response

New hope may be on the horizon for sufferers of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, or RRP, a rare and debilitating disease that typically requires patients to undergo multiple surgeries each year to remove benign tumors called papillomas, that grow in the respiratory tract. Precigen, Inc. PGEN released complete data at a...
itbusinessnet.com

Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US FDA

Submission supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package. Denosumab indicated for treating variety of conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women1,2. Sandoz continues to build biosimilars portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality therapies and support healthcare system sustainability. Basel, February 06, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent...
drugstorenews.com

TheracosBio receives FDA OK for Brenzavvy

Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. TheracosBio has received permission from the Food and Drug Administration for Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin), an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor. Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Brenzavvy is not recommended for patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook

DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) – clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy, on track to start US Phase 1/2a MOJAVE study in Q2 2023. Total cash position of €18.9 million at end 2022 and cash runway into mid-2023. Conference call with live webcast today at 03:00...
technologynetworks.com

Expert Working Group Lowers Expectations for Alzheimer's Drug Impacts

An expert work group has reframed what is clinically meaningful to slow Alzheimer's disease progression during clinical trials, including treatment impact over time and the need for combination therapies. Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association has published the group's findings and recommendations:. Slowing progression of disease —...
Medagadget.com

Cell Therapy Market to Cross US$ 10,944.3 Mn with a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation

The worldwide cell therapy market was estimated to be worth of US$ 6,876.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$ 10,944.3 Mn. Because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases as well as expanding use of the expanding use of regenerative medicines around the world, the global market for cell therapy is expanding rapidly. Additionally, a greater emphasis on the advancement of cell therapies for the management of straightforward or difficult medical problems is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The cell treatment industry is likely to experience a slow growth, nonetheless, due to the factors like the increased cost of cell therapies and the poor reimbursement environment.
HIT Consultant

Faro Health Secures $20M to Streamline Smart Clinical Trials

– Faro Health, a cloud-computing company that is developing digital infrastructure for smart clinical trials raises $20M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst to help scale the digital transformation of clinical trials––essentially making it easier and quicker for drug developers to greatly reduce the cost and time of trials.
Medagadget.com

Spinal Cord Injury Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Abbvie, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferrer Internacional S.A

The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Woonsocket Call

Addex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Geneva, Switzerland, February 9, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ADS share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and currently meets all other applicable criteria for continued listing.
Woonsocket Call

SeqOne Genomics and the French Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies National Reference Center (CNR-MAT) Pioneer the Use of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Technology to Improve Patient Outcomes in Kidney Disease While Reducing Turnaround Times

SeqOne today announced the results of a long-standing research collaboration with Pr. Laurent Mesnard, Co-Director of the French National center for Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies (CNR-MAT), aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of patients suspected of suffering from thrombotic microangiopathies and atypical Hemolytic syndrome (aHUS). The program involved using Oxford Nanopore’s revolutionary technology to sequence patients at the bedside, dramatically reducing turnaround times to obtaining actionable insights. Patients were sequenced using Oxford Nanopore's adaptive sampling option that makes it possible to target the parts of the genome of interest for thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) and modify the read-depth to explore in detail the regions that contain complex mutations that are hard to detect using standard methods. This Oxford Nanopore-based analysis was compared with traditional short read sequencing approaches in order to establish a benchmark against current standards of care and hence quantify benefits of nanopore sequencing. So far, the program, has analyzed 15 patients demonstrating the potential of the approach and highlighting the following benefits when compared with short read sequencing;
biopharmadive.com

Roche rival to AstraZeneca’s Soliris succeeds in late-stage testing

Roche on Tuesday said its experimental medicine crovalimab showed promise in late-stage testing for a rare blood disorder, keeping the company on track to join a crowded market led by AstraZeneca’s top-selling drug Soliris. The drugmaker's Genentech unit tested the drug in people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH,...
psychologytoday.com

New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
The Associated Press

Brightseed Preclinical Data Shows Potential for Bioactive Compounds to Support Gut Barrier Function

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- the bioactives company, today announced preclinical data in the peer-reviewed Journal of Food Bioactives showing that two bioactive compounds found in hemp hulls, N-trans caffeoyltyramine (NCT) and N-trans feruloyltyramine (NFT), have potential to support gut barrier function. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005325/en/ The publication of preclinical data from Brightseed adds to the growing body of research on the potential health benefits of bioactives. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Notice Concerning the Difference between Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Results in the Previous Period

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the difference between its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), which it disclosed on February 9, 2023, and the financial results in the previous period (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021).

Comments / 0

Community Policy