Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Tearing up after making Grammys history, Beyoncé gives a short but sweet speech
On Sunday, Beyoncé surpassed orchestra conductor Georg Solti as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. Read her acceptance speech.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
Grammys 2023: Who gave the best performance of the night?
There were huge surprises all across the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night, February 5, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But these music awards are just as much about the performances as they are about the accolades. Who do you think gave the best performance of the night? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. The broadcast opened with Bad Bunny, who brought a beach party to the Grammys with his performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” But he wasn’t...
Lizzo Just ‘Hard Launched’ Her Boyfriend at the Grammys—They Hosted a Music Show Together In 2016
It’s about damn time! Lizzo’s boyfriend was hard-launched right before the Grammys! If you’re on every social media app following the “Juice” artist you have a pretty good idea who Lizzo is dating right now. However, she made her relationship red carpet right before Music’s biggest night. Lizzo posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram when she attended the famous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She captioned the set, “Hard Launch😮💨.” while photos showed her being very affectionate with her boyfriend Myke Wright. So many supportive comments flooded the “Truth Hurts” singer and flautist’s Instagram. “The way...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Making Grammys 2023 history as a trans woman, Kim Petras celebrates her big win
Kim Petras and Sam Smith won the 2023 Grammy Award for pop duo/group performance for their hit collaboration, 'Unholy.'
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Kim Petras on Being the First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo at the Grammys: "Labels Matter"
Kim Petras is celebrating the significance of her Grammys win. In an interview at Universal Music Group's after-party, she discussed becoming the first transgender woman to win the award for best pop duo/group performance at the Feb. 5 event. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me for the work that I put in . . .," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was a singer who had transgender in front of their name for years . . . That's the first thing people know about me, and it just feels, as a musician and someone who's put in years and years — over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry — it feels incredible."
SheKnows
All of the Best Photos From the Star-Studded 2023 Grammys After-Party Extravaganza
After a series of memorable performances and historic wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, celebrities weren’t ready to say goodbye to the night’s festivities just yet. In fact, many of the night’s big winners and presenters kept the party going as they attended Universal Music Group’s 2023 After-Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy
After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’
Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners
The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
Taylor Swift Showed Surprising Support For Harry Styles During His Grammys Win
Styles' Album of the Year win was widely perceived as an upset over Beyoncé, who had been considered the front-runner for the night's biggest prize.
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
Viola Davis achieves EGOT status with Grammy win
Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status, after picking up her first Grammy. The 57-year-old actor won the award for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me, at the 2023 Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday, ahead of the main awards show. The honor follows her...
Win It! Tickets to the 2023 Grammys
“Extra” is giving a pair of 2023 Grammy tickets to two lucky winners. Enter below for your chance to win!. The Grammys will take place at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers at home can watch the broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
The couple first went public with their romance in August Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet! The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie. According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on...
