Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Micro One Launches Revolutionary Automotive Vinyl Wraps: Scratch & Dirt Resistant, Quality Material, Easy to Apply & Remove
February 7, 2023 - Micro One, a leader in automotive product innovation, has announced the launch of their revolutionary new Automotive Vinyl Wraps. Developed with comfort and convenience in mind, this product is designed to provide automotive enthusiasts with superior protection for their vehicles. The wrapping tape is made from...
Woonsocket Call
Web Design North offers Tailor-Made Web Designing Services In Canada
Web Design North is a reputable company that provides web design and SEO marketing services in Canada. Web Design North is a Toronto-based digital agency that specialises in building intuitive and elegant websites for companies of all sizes. The team has worked with a variety of clients ranging from individuals and small businesses to larger corporations across North America and internationally.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing CandyNeon – The World’s Leading Flex Neon Brand With Inspirational Quotes
CandyNeon™ is the world's leading flex neon brand with inspirational quotes, offering a unique blend of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship. From LED neon light signs to custom-crafted flex neon designs, CandyNeon™ has something for everyone. Today, CandyNeon™ is proud to announce the launch of its newest product...
Woonsocket Call
Chiplet Summit Has Successful Debut
Event Is Well-Received by Attendees and Exhibitors. Chiplet Summit debuted at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel on January 24-26, 2023. It focused on using chiplets to make big chips easier and cheaper to design. 520 people registered for the first event to deal exclusively with all aspects of this promising new approach. Keynoters were Applied Materials, proteanTecs, Silicon Catalyst (discussing the US CHIPS Act), Intel, Corigine, and Open Compute Project. The conference also featured pre-conference tutorials on chiplets and the open chiplet economy, and panels on design challenges, breakthroughs, packaging, optimization, viable chiplet markets, and near-term trends. A superpanel moderated by international expert Jan Vardaman focused on successful co-package design. Leading exhibitors and sponsors were Applied Materials, Corigine, Open Compute Project, proteanTecs, Achronix, Adeia, Alphawave Semi, and Ventana Micro Systems. Slides from the sessions and keynotes will be available shortly on the website at no charge.
Lacoste Taps Pelagia Kolotouros as Creative Design Director
PARIS — Pelagia Kolotouros is Lacoste’s new creative design director, the French label revealed Monday. An expert at high-profile collaborations, Kolotouros hails from Adidas, where she was in charge of developing the textile, footwear, women’s and men’s collections for collaborations such as Ivy Park and Pharrell Williams.More from WWDLacoste RTW Spring 2022Lacoste RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Lacoste RTW Spring 2020 Her appointment comes as the brand is moving toward a new artistic approach based on collaborations, both within its creative studio but also with “creative communities and collectives engaged with Lacoste,” the brand said in a statement about Kolotouros’ arrival. Commenting on...
Woonsocket Call
Learn Programming Skills for Free at CodeOfCode.Org The Go-To Destination for Top Programming Courses
Today, best selling author Yasin H. Cakal announces the launch of CodeOfCode.Org, the ultimate online learning platform for programming. CodeOfCode.Org offers comprehensive programming courses for both beginners and experts alike. CodeOfCode.Org is an intuitive and user-friendly platform, designed to make learning to code an enjoyable and rewarding experience. With courses...
Woonsocket Call
Go on a Journey of Making a Quilt in the New Journal by Lauralee Acierno
Introducing the newest addition to the world of quilting: The Story of Your Quilt journal. This comprehensive journal is dedicated to all the makers of both art and traditional quilts or for anyone with a keen interest in quilting. Laura has incorporated some motivational quotes which will surely keep you motivated throughout the journey of making your quilt. One of the best quotes in the journal is:
techxplore.com
Scientists explore 3D food printing possibilities
For years, 3D printers have become an increasingly useful technology for creating everything from rollercoaster models to houses. But what about printing food?. Adam Watson and Ziynet Boz, two UF/IFAS professors in the agricultural and biological engineering department, have been rethinking the power of 3D printers, specifically their ability to print food.
Woonsocket Call
Fabric Introduces the Partner Elite Program to Reshape Retail Fulfillment
Program provides resources and support tailored to system integrators, referral partners and OEMs. New Global Director of Partnerships Kimberly Barr named to launch the new initiative. Fabric technology offers dramatic gains in throughput speed, capacity flexibility, storage density and cost reduction. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, is launching...
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
Woonsocket Call
Ofuzzi’s Cyber 1200 Pro Is Revolutionizing Pool Cleaning With Advanced Technology
LOS ANGELES, CA - February 8, 2023 — Ofuzzi has taken the market by storm with its announcement of launching a new Cyber 1200 Pro pool cleaning device by April 2023. Their Cyber 1200 Pro pool vacuum has such a long run time that it can be used to properly clean even the largest swimming pools without needing to be plugged in for recharging. The equipment is suitable for above-ground or half-above-ground pools up to a depth of 6.56' feet and can clean an area of up to 1076 ft². It may be used to clean pools of varying sizes and shapes with a level bottom. The cyber 1200 pro pool vacuum is ideal for year-round use on any size or shape of pool.
Woonsocket Call
Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network
Inaugural program fuels new collaborations in genomics, with founding members including next generation sequencing providers such as Complete Genomics, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics, along with other individual collaborators. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program...
Woonsocket Call
Life Changers 180, LLC Launches Conquering Anxiety: A Course For Christian Entrepreneurs
Conquering Anxiety is designed to help Christians who wish to start their business find their roadmap to success. Life Changers 180, LLC, an organization committed to helping Christian entrepreneurs succeed, is proud to announce the launch of their latest offering, Conquering Anxiety. It is a revolutionary 3-module course thoughtfully designed for Christians who want to start their entrepreneurial journey with God at the center. The course was created and developed by renowned motivational speaker, evangelist, and international bestselling author, Dr. Bob Dudley.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Neolith Became One of the Most Visited Brands at KBIS, Where More Than 50,000 People Came to See First-Hand Its Most Sustainable Innovations and Cutting-Edge Designs
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Please replace the release dated February 7, 2023, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006073/en/ Neolith stunned at KBIS 2023 with a booth which included a kitchen, a bathroom, a bedroom, a meeting room and a dressing room, all in a spectacular 2,400 sq. ft. space (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Oviva to improve user experience with iDenfy's full-stack identity verification
IDenfy’s biometric ID verification will ensure complete safety for the Oviva app users and their data. Kaunas, Kauno Feb 8, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - iDenfy, the tech startup offering AI-powered identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced a new partnership with Oviva, a personalized digital platform, enables easy access to professional health support. iDenfy will create a frictionless identity verification process while ensuring compliance with KYC/AML regulations.
Woonsocket Call
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at B&H
OM SYSTEM has added the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS to its PRO lineup for Micro Four Thirds cameras. B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature.
Woonsocket Call
Have An E-Commerce Store? Skyline FBA Will Create High Quality Product Photos Without Upfront Costs
Product photographer Skyline FBA offers a risk-free solution for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The online retail space has seen remarkable growth in the last few years, allowing entrepreneurs and small business owners to establish their own digital store with relative ease. Yet, this proliferating market is also incredibly competitive and noisy, making it increasingly difficult to break through and stand out from competitors.
Woonsocket Call
B2B Lead Gen School Releases Free B2B Content Marketing Resources
02/08/2023, Los Angeles, CA // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. B2B Lead Gen School releases archive of current B2B content marketing problem-solving resources to help entrepreneurs. The website – whichan expansive B2B content marketing glossary – is now being regularly updated with best practices in B2B content marketing, webinars and weekly newsletter.
Woonsocket Call
Extreme Extends Fabric to the Edge, Simplifies Operations and Improves Security with Enhanced SD-WAN Solution
Automated Workflows, New UX and 10 Gbps Boosts Application Performance, Lowers Operating Costs and Reduces Mean Time to Resolution. Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that is has integrated network fabric capabilities into its ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform. Additional new enhancements include automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance. As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.
Comments / 0