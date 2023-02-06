Global Swine Influenza Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Chikungunya Fever Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Chikungunya Fever market. It covers emerging therapies for Chikungunya Fever in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
MDMA News: Optimi's New Drug Now Available, Revive Advances Transdermal Patch Evaluations
Considering MDMA will likely be the first psychedelic to receive FDA approval for psychotherapeutic use to treat serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, several publicly listed companies are developing related products such as next-generation psychedelics- or a new delivery system to the human body. Optimi Health, Ready To Offer...
Woonsocket Call
Empower Clinics agrees to partnership to launch US clinical trial management service
Empower Clinics CEO Steven McAuley joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news the company has signed a Letter of Intent with Las Vegas-based nuclear medicine specialist Dr Bharat Mocherla to create and operate a Dallas-based Site Management Organization. McAuley told Proactive the end goal is to evolve this into a...
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces the successful completion of pre-clinical studies with its second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure
Data from GLPi animal studies demonstrate safety of second-generation DSRii product (DSR 2.0) Data from Phase 1 study of DSR 2.0 in Mexico (CHIHUAHUA) and INDiii filing to US FDA expected in Q1 2023. Planning to start MOJAVE, a US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled multi-center study of DSR 2.0, in...
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook
DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) – clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy, on track to start US Phase 1/2a MOJAVE study in Q2 2023. Total cash position of €18.9 million at end 2022 and cash runway into mid-2023. Conference call with live webcast today at 03:00...
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
Woonsocket Call
Freudenberg Medical Expands Medical Tubing Production to Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and tube processing to its new cleanroom manufacturing operation in Beverly, Massachusetts. Silicone tubing production started in January and additional capacity will be installed in Q1 to further support customers. The material focus is on platinum catalyzed addition-cured silicones in order to meet the very highest quality standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.
drugstorenews.com
TheracosBio receives FDA OK for Brenzavvy
Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. TheracosBio has received permission from the Food and Drug Administration for Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin), an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor. Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Brenzavvy is not recommended for patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.
Medagadget.com
Cell Therapy Market to Cross US$ 10,944.3 Mn with a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation
The worldwide cell therapy market was estimated to be worth of US$ 6,876.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$ 10,944.3 Mn. Because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases as well as expanding use of the expanding use of regenerative medicines around the world, the global market for cell therapy is expanding rapidly. Additionally, a greater emphasis on the advancement of cell therapies for the management of straightforward or difficult medical problems is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The cell treatment industry is likely to experience a slow growth, nonetheless, due to the factors like the increased cost of cell therapies and the poor reimbursement environment.
technologynetworks.com
Expert Working Group Lowers Expectations for Alzheimer's Drug Impacts
An expert work group has reframed what is clinically meaningful to slow Alzheimer's disease progression during clinical trials, including treatment impact over time and the need for combination therapies. Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association has published the group's findings and recommendations:. Slowing progression of disease —...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe
The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
Medagadget.com
Spinal Cord Injury Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Abbvie, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferrer Internacional S.A
The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Woonsocket Call
Tomlin Medical Offers Reliable, Top-quality Surgical Instruments
Tomlin Medical is a company that supplies top-quality medical equipment to the medical industry in Australia. It is a family-owned and run business operating for over 40 years. Thus, they possess the expertise to effectively and efficiently supply and distribute the best medical equipment to clients. And other than Australia, the company also exports its vast range of surplus medical products overseas, including Europe, the US, and Asia. They only sell the most well-known and reputable brands in the market. Usually, the company is based in Victoria and has a warehouse and showroom, which are always open for clients to view and purchase their products.
Woonsocket Call
Addex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance
Geneva, Switzerland, February 9, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ADS share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and currently meets all other applicable criteria for continued listing.
Woonsocket Call
SeqOne Genomics and the French Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies National Reference Center (CNR-MAT) Pioneer the Use of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Technology to Improve Patient Outcomes in Kidney Disease While Reducing Turnaround Times
SeqOne today announced the results of a long-standing research collaboration with Pr. Laurent Mesnard, Co-Director of the French National center for Thrombotic MicroAngiopathies (CNR-MAT), aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of patients suspected of suffering from thrombotic microangiopathies and atypical Hemolytic syndrome (aHUS). The program involved using Oxford Nanopore’s revolutionary technology to sequence patients at the bedside, dramatically reducing turnaround times to obtaining actionable insights. Patients were sequenced using Oxford Nanopore's adaptive sampling option that makes it possible to target the parts of the genome of interest for thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) and modify the read-depth to explore in detail the regions that contain complex mutations that are hard to detect using standard methods. This Oxford Nanopore-based analysis was compared with traditional short read sequencing approaches in order to establish a benchmark against current standards of care and hence quantify benefits of nanopore sequencing. So far, the program, has analyzed 15 patients demonstrating the potential of the approach and highlighting the following benefits when compared with short read sequencing;
psychologytoday.com
New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
Woonsocket Call
Notice Concerning the Difference between Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Results in the Previous Period
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the difference between its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), which it disclosed on February 9, 2023, and the financial results in the previous period (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021).
Sage Therapeutics-Biogen Partnered Depression Candidate Under Priority FDA Review, Analyst Says Its 'Incrementally Positive'
The FDA has accepted for review a marketing application seeking approval for Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE and Biogen Inc's BIIB zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 5, 2023. William Blair views...
Woonsocket Call
Suvo Strategic Minerals can more than double hydrous kaolin production following upgrade
Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) chairman Henk Ludik speaks with Proactive following the news the company has completed the Pittong processing plant upgrade and optimisation project in Victoria ahead of time and on budget. Suvo has now validated nameplate capacity, with the plant producing 1,004 tonnes over the last six days, representing a 245% uplift in production.
