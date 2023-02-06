If there are two of something, it could very well be a coincidence. But when three similar things have arrived, the signs are pointing to a trend in the making. Such is the case with purple gin, a small but growing category of this spirit that is usually clear as water. But the question remains—does the color affect the flavor, and are people buying it? The latter remains to be seen as some of these gins are very new, and the former ultimately depends on what’s used to color the gin. The latest member of the purple party is the new...

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO